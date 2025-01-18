Sánchez claims in Toledo “the social democratic formula” against the “real threat of the far-right international”

The general secretary of the PSOE Pedro Sánchez has claimed today in Toledo the “success of the social democratic formula”, particularly in Spain, after what he described as “the political and intellectual failure of neoliberalism”.

Pedro Sánchez begins the territorial rearmament of the PSOE in Asturias: “Spain is experiencing one of the best moments”

He said this during the opening ceremony of the XIII Regional Congress of the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha. A conclave attended by more than 800 people this weekend and to which he warned that “not only progress is at stake, but also defending ourselves against setbacks. “There is a real and certain threat from the far-right international.”

Sánchez has expressed his support for the already proclaimed general secretary of the Castilian-La Mancha socialists, Emiliano García-Page, who arrives without rivals at the congressional event. “Congratulations on your re-election Emiliano,” he said to the regional president as well. “We are with you so that Castilla-La Mancha continues to advance during the next four years and those to come.” An offer of support, he said, from Ferraz and the Government of Spain.

Sánchez arrived after 11:40 a.m. at the Toledo hotel, headquarters of the Castilla-La Mancha socialist conclave, together with Emiliano García-Page and the Minister of Housing and Urban Agenda, Isabel Rodríguez, from Ciudad Real, among other senior officials.

The signal served to the media in a room attached to the auditorium, shared with guests, offered relaxed images between both leaders and even an exchange of a brief conversation between the two. Today they have not confronted speeches. The public intervention on the first day of the congress has been reserved for Pedro Sánchez, who left as soon as he concluded his speech.

We socialists do not applaud or endorse incompetence or lies and I thank Emiliano for having risen to the occasion in the face of the greatest natural catastrophe that Spain has suffered.

There was a lot of expectation after the constant disagreements between both leaders related, among others, to the Amnesty Law or regional financing. The President of the Government of Spain has tiptoed around these issues, speaking of his commitment to cohesion and territorial equality and recalling that during his government “Castilla-La Mancha has received 12.5 billion euros more than during the time of Mariano Rajoy, turning European resources to emblematic projects.” He specifically mentioned the commitment to green hydrogen in Puertollano.

Beyond that, Sánchez has dedicated the occasional nod in his speech to his most critical baron. For example, to contrast the socialist management of the DANA catastrophe in Castilla-La Mancha. “We socialists do not applaud or endorse incompetence or lies and I thank Emiliano for rising to the occasion in the face of the greatest natural catastrophe that Spain has suffered.”

He has also cited the (socialist) mayors of Letur (Albacete) and Mira (Cuenca), the two towns in Castilla-La Mancha most affected by the floods last October. “The provinces of Cuenca and Albacete will move forward, also with the support of the Government of Spain, while the PP will continue to be mired in moral misery and political incompetence,” to refer in particular to the province of València.

“I ask for political and organic work until 2027”

Afterwards, he demanded of his people “political and organic work until 2027”, the date of the next general, regional and municipal elections. “We have to do the rest,” he assured, because he believes that the next will be “a decisive decade” in which it is at stake “whether democracy advances or regresses.”

The Castilla-La Mancha PSOE celebrates its Regional Congress under the motto ‘The force of equality’ to which Sánchez has referred on several occasions. He took advantage of it to put together a speech in which he cited the town where his father was born, Anchuras, in Ciudad Real and the necessary family emigration “to seek opportunities that the Franco dictatorship denied him.”

“On the 50th anniversary of the dictator’s death, if there is something that explains why Spain has full democracy and such strong social-economic development, it is due to the force of equality.”

He criticized the “right-wing model”, citing cuts or privatizations, compared to the one defended by Health, Education and Dependency: “Like Emiliano García-Page does here.” He has not stopped referring to housing, “the fifth pillar of the Welfare State”, which he has once again focused on, recalling the latest measures announced.

He repeated yesterday’s message to the Asturian socialists. “No matter how much noise they make, if we lower the decibels, Spain and Castilla-La Mancha are experiencing one of the best moments in recent decades,” but he has also warned that “it is not a question of growing for the sake of growth, or creating jobs for the sake of creating them.” ”.

“We say that we must grow more, but also better. We do it without bubbles or balls,” he stated forcefully. He attributed it to the labor reform that, he recalled, “we approved with the social agents of our country. I vindicate their good work.”

He has also said that he is not satisfied. “For growth to be true, it has to be redistributed. And the job must be decent.” Again today he has repeated his government’s “firm and determined” commitment to raising the Minimum Interprofessional Wage.

“I wonder why good news for Spain is bad for the right. In the face of hoaxes and misinformation, data, data and data.”