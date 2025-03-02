Sánchez claims his support for Ukraine before the European leaders summit: “The future will prove us right”

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has reiterated his support for Ukraine before the Russian invasion before setting up to London to meet with the rest of the European leaders at a summit called by the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, where they will all ratify the support to Volodimir Zelenski. “The future is going to give us the reason to those who defend a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine, to whom we defend not only their freedom, but also the security of all Europeans before the imperialism of Putin, which all he wants is to annex territories,” he said.

Sánchez, who has been this Sunday in Cartagena to close the PSOE Congress of the Region of Murcia, has assured that “this does not go if you have good or bad letters”, in reference to the words of the US president, when he told his Ukrainian homonym that he had no “letters right now”. “Here the letter that is worth it is that of the United Nations,” added the Spanish president. A letter that “consecrates respect for territorial integrity and the right of peoples to exist.”

“We all press a lasting peace in Ukraine, but not at the cost of serving Putin,” he continued. The president of the Executive has pointed out the need for Europe to be “with the attacked people” and not with “the aggressor”, referring to the highest Russian president. “Spain defends respect and the law of international law, not the law of the Wild West, that of the strongest,” he said.

“Today, more than ever, at this time that we have had to live, saying ‘more Europe’ is not a slogan, it is life insurance,” said Sánchez, who has proclaimed the defense of the European continent in a context of special tension and uncertainty, especially after Donald Trump gave screams and attacks against the Ukrainian president in his visit to the White House last Friday. After that episode, Sánchez published a message in X supporting Zelenski: “Ukraine, Spain is with you,” he wrote in Spanish, English and Ukrainian.

The United Kingdom and France work with Ukraine in a peace plan to present it to Trump

“In the 21st century, relations between countries are of alliances, not vassalage. The time in which international relations had other sudden countries is over. Today we defend an order from free countries. That is why we defend Ukraine before the imperialist drive of Putin, ”said the president of the Government, once again, before closing the conclave of the Murcia socialists and setting towards the capital of the United Kingdom.