He had not done so until now, but this Friday, in his appearance after the informal European Council held in Granada, Pedro Sánchez broke the taboo. For the first time since July 23, the acting President of the Government avoided euphemisms and used the word ‘amnesty’, which he referred to as “a way of trying to overcome the judicial consequences of the situation that Spain experienced with one of “the worst are the territorial crises” in 2017. Even so, he did not give many clues as to how he intends to articulate this measure that the independentists demand in exchange for support for his investiture. He only made it clear that his proposal is not Sumar’s.

The socialists had always warned: the negotiation on the amnesty with the independence parties, especially with Junts, corresponds to them and Sumar will be, in this case, a mere stone guest. The position has not changed. But in case there were any doubts, the acting minister of the presidency, Félix Bolaños, had already left at noon following Yolanda Díaz’s announcement that on Tuesday she will finally make public the document on the controversial measure, commissioned several weeks ago by her party. to a group of twenty jurists, to make it clear.

Bolaños, a man of Pedro Sánchez’s greatest confidence and member of the negotiation committee for the investiture, warned that the text that – according to ‘El Periódico’ – proposes exonerating all “actions” committed by the secessionists since 2013, to achieve the independence of Catalonia – reflects “Sumar’s position and political analysis” but not his or the President of the Government. “It is undoubtedly a respectable document, but it is not the position of the PSOE,” he insisted.

Sánchez promised hours later in Granada that it is still too early to be concrete. “I cannot anticipate an agreement until it occurs because we are in full negotiation. What I can guarantee is that it will be transparent, public, and that the objective – he said – is to do what we have been doing: policies of progress and coexistence within the framework of the Constitution”. “There will be no agreement until everything is agreed,” he also stressed.

The head of the Executive avoided any reproach to Díaz, but in his party they do recognize a certain discomfort due to what they believe is a certain desire for prominence that introduces “noise.” The socialist wing of the Government already showed its discomfort when the second vice president decided to travel to Brussels on September 4 to meet in person with Carles Puigdemont, although there are those who also recognize that that photo may have served to “normalize some things” and pave the way for the on the way to the controversial amnesty for those accused of the ‘procés’; a measure that the PSOE leadership itself rejected just two months ago as “unconstitutional” and that has set off alarm bells among important historical leaders of the party.

Díaz stated this Friday, on radio4, that Sánchez and she work in a fully coordinated manner. «My Catalan agenda is shared; “He is in Granada and I am here (in Barcelona).” In Moncloa, however, they have a special interest in being the ones who manage the times in a matter that, they admit, is delicate. «Let’s work with great intensity, with great discretion, let’s follow this formula that can be summarized very easily: short step and long view. Let’s continue working to get a Government that makes our country better from a political point of view,” Bolaños claimed.

The socialists do not want everything to revolve around the amnesty. Their objective is to make it clear that they do what they do for a greater good, not only “concord” or “coexistence” in Catalonia, but the possibility of continuing to implement policies for a social majority. “Our objective is none other than to have a legislature that makes progress economically, socially, in terms of equality… That’s what the negotiation is about,” argued the Minister of the Presidency, “that’s what the negotiations are about.”