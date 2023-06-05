Pedro Sánchez has convinced himself, debate after debate in the Senate, that he always comes out well in his face-to-face against Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The Socialists maintain that these duels have contributed to revealing the “insolvency” that the opposition leader had been able to hide from the general public during his years of absolute majority in Galicia and they want to exploit it in this campaign. The head of the Executive has in fact challenged the leader of the PP to hold a weekly debate with him in the media from next Monday to July 23, six in total.

The President of the Government, who has participated in an event organized by eldiario.es on European funds, has assured that he will not put conditions (beyond a “neutral” moderation, time balance) and that he is also willing to participate in other debates with other candidates. “Democracy is choosing, choosing with information, contrasting proposals,” he said.

The order has also been framed in an entire amendment to the entire speech that he himself delivered before his parliamentary group last Wednesday to explain his decision to call early elections after the setback received by the PSOE in the regional and municipal elections on Sunday 28 May. This time, Sánchez has not raised the elections as a crusade against a “reactionary wave.” On the contrary, he has shown respect for those who opted or are considering opting for a right-wing ballot and has assured that his intention is to launch a positive campaign, explaining his management and priorities, social justice and the defense of the welfare state.

In his speech, the president -who has assured that the general election will be “Sánchez or Feijóo”, without including Vox in the equation but neither Sumar or Podemos- has compared the type of campaign proposed by the right and its approach of “O Sánchez or Spain” with those of Trump, Orban or Meloni. «It is dangerous, because it is tantamount to accusing socialist voters of being anti-Spanish. I am sure that these parties have their way of loving Spain, different from ours, “he conceded.

See also Pepe Yagües immortalizes the film critic Alfonso Sánchez in Lorquí Related news



He has also avoided last week’s criticism of the media, whose complicity he now needs to put his plan into motion. In any case, he himself has pointed out that he already has four requests for debates from four media outlets and that he accepts his proposals.

Yolanda Díaz, leader of Sumar, has responded to Sánchez’s proposal for a face-to-face, stating that bipartisanship is a thing of the past. «Whoever believes that the future of Spain is summed up in a photo of Pedro Sánchez and Feijóo is out of the reality of our country.» The Vice President of the Government has published on Twitter.