The President of the Government took advantage of his intervention today in a ceremony on the recovery plan for the economy in Mérida to condemn without palliative the violent acts that took place the last two nights in the streets of Madrid and Barcelona during the protests for the imprisonment of the rapper Pablo Hasél. Pedro Sánchez has distanced himself from ambiguity and even attempts to justify what happened by his partner in the Executive and has warned. “In a full democracy, and Spain is, the use of any type of violence is inadmissible.”

Vice President Carmen Calvo already expressed herself on Thursday in a similar way and even explicitly condemned that the spokesperson for United Podemos, Pablo Echenique, encouraged riots from his Twitter account that ended with “detainees, injuries and many material damages.” But the opposition had questioned the silence of the chief executive. “Violence is not freedom, it is an attack on the freedoms of others and the Government – he said today – will face any kind of violence and will guarantee citizen security.”

Sánchez also recalled that his position is that Spain has “a pending task” in expanding and improving the protection of freedom of expression and has insisted that his intention is to address it in an upcoming legal reform. The Government already announced this purpose last week after two hundred artists, including Joan Manuel Serrat and Javier Bardem, signed a manifesto in which they demanded the freedom of the controversial rapper, sentenced to jail for exalting terrorism with the aggravating circumstance of recidivism and also punished for insults to the Crown and against the State Security Forces and Bodies.

In this matter, in any case, there are also differences between the members of the Executive. Unidos Podemos has already registered in Congress a bill that directly proposes repealing several crimes related to excesses in the exercise of freedom of expression. The PSOE believes that what is needed is to reconsider the penalties that are now linked but not make them disappear. “The Government – the president has reiterated – will conduct itself in accordance with the interest of our democracy, which is nothing more than improving the protection of freedom of expression and acting forcefully against any form of violence.”

Condemn the riots

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, in the Justice Commission this Friday. / EFE

In the morning, the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has defended the actions of the Police during the riots, criticized by leaders of the minority partner of the Executive, United We Can. Marlaska has taken advantage of an appearance at the Congressional Interior Committee to explain his management during the Filomena storm to express his support for the security forces and condemn the “unjustifiable attitude” of the groups that have caused disturbances in several capitals.

The PP, Vox and Ciudadanos have charged against the minister for not condemning those from the Government who encourage violence in the streets in the face of protests over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, in reference to United We Can. And both those of Pablo Casado and those of Santiago Abascal have reiterated that he resign.