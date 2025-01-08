In the first of the 100 events for the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Francisco Franco, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has called on “claim, defend and strengthen” democracy in Spain through “courage” and the consolidation and advancement of rights and freedoms. “Never backing down from them,” Sánchez stated in his presentation speech from the Reina Sofía Museum. He has asked to combat “fake news” because “lies and misinformation are the main weapon of the enemies of democracy” and he has also warned against the “fascism that we thought we left behind” and that it is now the “third political force in Europe” and the “reactionary and far-right international” led by “the richest man on the planet”, Elon Musk, who “attacks institutions, incites hatred and calls to support the heirs of Nazism in Germany in the next elections”.

More information soon.