A message repeated ad nauseam: “if on 23-J, progressive Spain mobilizes and concentrates its efforts and votes on the PSOE, we will guarantee that Spain continues to grow for four more years” and “we will avoid the role of a Government of Feijóo and Abascal” . Pedro Sánchez, this Sunday in his first pre-campaign act for the general elections next July, returned to his talisman square, the Seville town of Dos Hermanas, to call for a comeback and to try to exorcise as soon as possible the ghosts of the bad results of the local and regional elections on May 28, which have significantly reduced the levels of territorial power of the Socialists.

In Dos Hermanas, where in January 2017 Sánchez announced to his party that he was ready to fight for the general secretary when the vast majority already considered him dead, the current president of the Government tried, once again, to show himself as a Phoenix. “I have more strength and more desire than ever to win the elections!” cried the socialist leader, trying to deny the rumors that he is already more concerned with finding a place in an international institution than with fighting to continue in the Moncloa.

In the scenario in which his career to recover the PSOE general secretariat began more than six and a half years ago, Pedro Sánchez asked the left to “vote en masse and be proud of what he had done” to “return to being the leading political force of this country” and that on July 23 the “wonderful adventure” in which, according to him, his Government has embarked Spain in the last five years does not end. Five years -he said- with unknown advances in democracy in the economy, social rights or welfare policies. «The 23-J are not just another election. We decide whether Spain continues to advance another five years or go back five, ten or 40 years ago,” recalled the socialist leader before nearly 3,500 members who filled the Municipal Booth of the Dos Hermanas Fair.

“We have the best project and the best team. We have to fill the polls with socialist ballots or paperwork from a government of Feijóo and Abascal,” reiterated the socialist leader, who presented the right-wing lacking a government program beyond “repealing” the social advances achieved since 2018.

glass half full



With this rally in what is now, moreover, the largest municipality in the hands of the PSOE, and in which for the umpteenth time since 1983 the Socialists achieved an absolute majority, Sánchez insisted over and over again on the message that, no matter how difficult It seems, the comeback is feasible.

And it is that in Ferraz they do not tire of repeating that, in reality, their situation is not dire and that the fact that the regional and municipal map has been painted blue is due, above all, to the regrouping of the right (that is, , because between the PP and Vox they have absorbed the entire vote of Ciudadanos) and the collapse of their partners on the left (whose vote the Socialists have not managed to capture). The PSOE achieved 28.12% of the ballots in the municipal elections, almost 1.3 points less than in 2019, which is not that much, they insist, and just over three for the PP.

Sánchez’s challenge – and he made it clear this Sunday in his words in Seville – is now to widen the space of his party towards the moderate center. Hence his efforts to focus on the good progress of the economy while underlining the reactionary approaches of Vox, and to the left, hence his appeals to the useful vote.

In Dos Hermanas, Pedro Sánchez took pains to recall that, despite the fact that his mandate has coincided with “years that have not been easy” due to the pandemic or the war in Ukraine, his Government has led the 20,900,000 affiliates to Social Security, has achieved the lowest temporary indices in the historical series or has achieved one of the lowest youth unemployment rates in the last fifteen years. In this line of puffing out economic management, he affirmed that every day that he has governed there has been an average of 1,000 more affiliates and 240 fewer unemployed.

This defense of his economic management with a view to the general elections, according to the strategy designed by Ferraz, will be done above all through a very media campaign -with interviews in related and hostile media, news or entertainment programs, debates and messages on networks- in which large rallies, like the one this Sunday, will also play a relevant role, but they will be very sporadic.