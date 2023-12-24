The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, called this Sunday on the international community to “immediately stop the unacceptable and unbearable suffering of the civilian population” of Gaza as a consequence of the Israeli response to the October 7 attack by the group terrorist Hamas, which he has also described as “one of the cruelest in recent history.”

Sánchez, who has become one of the European leaders who most firmly demands a ceasefire in the Strip, made this call during his traditional videoconference with the Spanish troops deployed abroad to wish them Christmas wishes. After recalling that the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has just been celebrated, the head of the Government has expressed his admiration for the dedication and professionalism with which the Spanish military defends these principles in a “world involved in conflicts that affect “in a very important way to the daily lives of citizens.”

He was referring, in addition to Gaza, to the war in Ukraine, where 670 days have passed since the Russian aggression, which “marked the beginning of a brutal conflict” in which Spain responded to the “call for peace.” he said, reinforcing NATO's eastern flank with military deployments in countries such as Latvia, Estonia and Romania. The Spanish Government, he has reiterated, shows its “firm support” to the Ukrainian people, “who are fighting for their freedom” from Russia.

In his speech from the Moncloa palace, he also made special mention of the situation in southern Lebanon, where Spain leads the UN mission and has 670 troops who carry out their mission “despite the harsh conditions.” the crossing of attacks” between Israel and the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

Sánchez has estimated at 12,054 the number of Spanish soldiers who, throughout the past year, have participated in missions abroad, and has praised their “colossal, formidable effort” to “make Spain's commitment to peace real.” ”. After paying tribute to the 175 members of the Armed Forces who have died in 34 years of international missions, he announced that in the coming days he will visit one of the countries where they are deployed to bring them the gratitude of Spanish society, although without revealing which one.

Next, the heads of fifteen contingents spread around the world took the floor to thank the president for the message, ensure that they are well and in good spirits, and congratulate their families and all the Spanish people on Christmas. Like Sánchez, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has expressed her “immense pride and gratitude” for the work carried out by the 3,000 Spanish soldiers who will spend this Christmas Eve away from their homeland and their families.

