Sanchez calls men to make the feminist cause: “They should not feel threatened when a woman progresses”

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, asks that “no man” feels “threatened when a woman advances and calls everyone” to make the feminist cause his own cause. ” In the act for International Women’s Day, Sánchez wanted to send an explicit message of involvement of men in the progress of equality after their controversial statements two years ago, when he assured that some 50 -year -old friends felt “uncomfortable” with some feminist postulates. “Let’s not let the venom of machismo sneak through the resentment window,” he said this Thursday.

The president has also warned the reactionary forces of the ultra -right that the Government plans to accelerate on its reformist rights for women. “To those who believe that we have gone too far we tell you from the Government of Spain that we are not going to stop.” And he has warned that “values ​​and principles that we believed consolidated” in the struggle of women for equality are “under attack.”

“We cannot take any step back, there can be no hesitation in front of those who want to delay the clock of history and unfortunately they are very powerful, we are not going to give in a millimeter in a fight in which we are halfway,” he said.

A majority of citizens in Spain believe that feminism has gone too far and now discriminated against men

In his speech he has also asked to ignore “the propagandists of hate and toxic machismo”, and has reiterated his message to young people: “Let’s make our own cause and move forward with it.” The president has called to “take the streets again on the occasion of 8m and that the voice of women” sounds taller, clear and strong. ”