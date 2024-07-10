Thursday, July 11, 2024, 00:15











Pedro Sánchez once again raises his voice for Gaza at an international forum. The President of the Government has taken advantage of his speech at the NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday to call on the rest of the allies to give the same importance and pay the same attention to what is happening in the Strip since Israel launched its forceful military operation in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, as to the war in Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion.

“If we proclaim that international law must be respected in Ukraine, we must also demand that it be respected in Gaza,” he argued, first behind closed doors to the heads of state and government participating in the summit and, a few hours later, in an open discussion on the importance of attention to the southern flank of the Alliance, in which his reflection drew applause from the audience.

The position on the Middle East war is divided among the allies. Israel is not a member of NATO but has been designated as a major non-NATO partner and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has been invited by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to participate in the summit, where he held meetings on Tuesday with his German and Canadian counterparts.

There was no expectation that this issue would be addressed at a meeting focused almost exclusively on the commitment to Ukraine, but for Sánchez this is a sensitive topic. Spain recognized the Palestinian State on May 28, after a diplomatic effort by the head of the Executive to bring other European countries into the decision and last month it joined South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to investigate whether genocide is being committed in Gaza.

Praise for Biden



The Hague Tribunal, also known as the Hague Tribunal, is the main judicial body of the United Nations. Its resolutions are binding, but it is the Security Council that is responsible for applying them, in which countries such as the United States have veto power. On May 24, the Court ordered Israel to immediately cease its offensive in Rafah, without result. Sánchez, who has emphasized that Spain recognizes the right of the Israeli people to defend themselves and has praised the “efforts” made by Biden to free the hostages held by Hamas and achieve a ceasefire, has also highlighted this Israeli failure to comply.

«We have always maintained that our strength lies in our unity. In a globalised world, this unity must be accompanied by coherence. We cannot be accused of double standards that would weaken our position in Ukraine», he argued before his peers. The President of the Government then claimed that this is Spain’s position. «We do not have double standards. We support Ukraine because we defend international law and we must do the same in Gaza, especially with regard to humanitarian law».