“Investing in Spain pays off”This is what the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, expressed during the international financial forum ‘Spain Investors Day’, where he praised the economic growth of the country and has guaranteed a regulatory framework that “generates certainty” along with the “understanding and complicity” of the private sector. Regarding politics and after a week of tension in negotiations with Junts, the president has stated that there is “political stability”. In this regard, from Moncloa they point out that they hope with “respect” and “attention” what Carles Puigdemont has to say this Friday in Brussels, where he has summoned his leadership.

“Despite the self-interested noise, political stability. We have been governing for 7 years, making reforms and managing the country correctly,” he assured in his speech, which has been focused on praising the economic bonanzas of Spain, which he assures is one of the safest countries from a legal point of view. For this reason, he has called for all those who “believe in the Spanish model” to invest, in which “produce” in a more ecological wayalso those who advocate equality between men and women in the management bodies of companies or if they think that the Economic progress must go “hand in hand” with “social well-being”. “Do it by looking for opportunities in our country, not only in the big cities, but also in the interior.”

In this sense, it has announced the creation of a strategic investment committee. This body, as explained, will have two tasks: identify the needs of investors and guide priorities in digitalization, innovation and the green transition. Furthermore, it was created with the objective of “accelerating projects with the greatest impact and relevance” and of providing companies of a “stable and facilitating framework to undertake investments“.

Sánchez has assured that his ambition is “to be the best economy in the world in 2025”. “We are going for it and we will work to make it happen,” he stated, while indicating that the country is “sowing the seeds” of “solid and sustainable” growth that is obtaining “very positive results.” A model that is based on three pillars or what has been dubbed the “virtuous triangle”: the modernization of the productive fabric, the opening of the economy to the outside and the country’s own financial situation.

For this reason, it has stressed “in realistic terms” that The Government has the objective of achieving full employment at the end of the legislaturethat is, until 2027. Regarding the financial position, Sánchez has praised the fact that Spain has closed the year 2024 with a deficit of 3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and has managed to reduce public debt by 5 points per year since peak of the covid pandemic. In this regard, it has been entrusted to ensure that at the end of the legislature Spain has a public debt of less than 100% of GDP.

Without expectations regarding Puigdemont’s speech

On the other hand, Moncloa hopes with an attitude of “listening” and “respect” what Carles Puigdemont will say this Friday before the Junts leadership that meets in Brussels (Belgium). The former president of the Generalitat wants to address the political situation in a week of high tension in the negotiations between the PSOE and the post-convergents and just one day after the Table, with a majority of the PSOE and Sumar, has once again postponed the decision on whether or not to process Junts’ initiative to ask Sánchez to submit to a question of confidence.

They point out that they do not wait for this speech “with tranquility” but rather with “attention” and in a “work” attitude. The Government has the objective of approving the General State Budgets of 2025 with the support of these partners, although they point out that It is not the “only lane” they are working in.