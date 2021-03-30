The Prime Minister thanks Pablo Iglesias for his work in an institutional statement The president and vice-presidents pose on the steps of Moncloa. / EFE AA Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 18:04



Pedro Sánchez has appeared this afternoon at Moncloa to thank Pablo Iglesias for his work during his just over a year as second vice president and immediately afterwards boast of leading the sixth Government with the most women in the world and the fourth within the European Union. It is demonstrated, the Chief Executive said, by the fact that from tomorrow there will be four vice-presidents in the Council of Ministers -Carmen Calvo, Nadia Calviño, Yolanda Díaz and Teresa Ribera-.

He has also highlighted the appointment of Ione Belarra to the head of the Ministry of Social Rights, where until now she served as Secretary of State. And that the leader of Podemos has been characterized during these months by her attacks by tweeting against the head of Defense, Margarita Robles.

Regarding Calviño, Díaz and Belarra, the President of the Government has stressed that “their contribution has been especially important for us” since the formation of the Government and has added “they have developed a remarkable attitude in the worst moments of the pandemic.” “They all have my absolute confidence,” concluded Sánchez. The three will promise their new positions before Felipe VI this Wednesday at 9:00 am.