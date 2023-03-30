The President of the Government has begun his tour of China by gaining muscle on account of his pull in foreign policy. His first stop in the Asian giant has been at the Boao economic forum, known as the Davos of Asia, where before representatives of 50 countries on this continent he has made a strong defense of peace in Ukraine and economic cooperation. . He has done so, he has boasted, having met in a week with 40 world leaders. Does not lie. In recent days the President of the Government has attended a European Council in Brussels and an Ibero-American Summit in Santo Domingo, so the accounts come out.

During his speech at the forum, Sánchez called for a global response to the challenges facing “humanity”. Among these, he has listed climate change, the pandemic and, above all, “Russia’s brutal and illegal aggression against Ukraine that is causing a huge humanitarian food and security crisis, inflation and an increase in debt in a large number of countries.” vulnerable countries. On this last point, the Prime Minister has praised Beijing’s efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kiev, even though the peace plan presented by the Chinese authorities is considered by NATO as a cession to Vladimir Putin.

The head of the Executive has also made an appeal against protectionism and has urged China to open up to investments and products from the European Union. “Nobody wants a fragmentation of the economy or war”, he finished before meeting with the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

Meeting with Xi Jinping



The climax to this busy international schedule will come this Friday with a meeting with Xi Jinping. The Chinese president expressly invited Sánchez to hold a meeting in which the peace plan for Ukraine promoted by Beijing will be on the table. The head of the Executive, who will hold the rotating EU presidency from June until the end of December, is the first of the Western leaders to visit the Chinese capital in the coming weeks, including Ursula von der Leyen. , Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz or Giorgia Meloni.

Far from taking a break from his international agenda, Sánchez will make a new tour of EU countries next week in preparation for his community presidency. Between April 4 and 5 he will travel to Cyprus, Malta and Italy. Since February he has also visited Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Denmark, Ireland and Finland.