The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is committed to “unity, relaxation, solidarity and dialogue” to resolve the crisis with Russia: “It is time for diplomacy”. This is stated on his Twitter account, in which he states that he is following the situation in Ukraine “very closely” and is in “permanent contact” with the representatives of the European Union and NATO.

At an informative breakfast organized by Europa Press this Friday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, said that “Spain is not hiding” in the face of the crisis facing Russia and Ukraine, while insisting that There is still room for dialogue for a de-escalation that avoids the conflict.

Following the situation in Ukraine very closely and in permanent contact with the representatives of the EU and NATO, as well as with European leaders. It is the time for diplomacy. We are committed to unity, relaxation, solidarity and dialogue to resolve the crisis with Russia. pic.twitter.com/Spb40nMFoZ Pedro Sanchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 22, 2022

In addition, he assured that “in these moments of so much tension in the world due to covid and due to the critical situation in Ukraine, Spain is not hiding and the Government acts as the Spanish want.” Spain “is a country that is committed to dialogue and democracy,” he added.

Albares acknowledged that in the face of the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the international community is “holding its breath” but has also opted for “diplomacy, dialogue, de-escalation and de-escalation”.