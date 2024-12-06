Sánchez believes that the “political harassment” of the Government “will turn against the harassers” and Feijóo redoubles the offensive

Pedro Sánchez believes that the PP has renounced the ideological combat in favor of a strategy of harassing the Government which, in his opinion, has its days numbered. “We are calm, harassment makes a lot of noise but time puts things in their place and harassment is doomed to failure,” said the president in an informal conversation with the press after the celebration of the anniversary of the Constitution in Congress.

Sánchez pointed out in that talk that the judicial offensive that his Executive is facing does not surprise him in any way. “I already warned that this was going to be a situation that was going to increase. But I am convinced that the failure of this harassment is a matter of time. They generate noise but things fall into place. This is a clean Government and in front of us we have an opposition on all fronts that has put aside the legitimate debate of ideas and is focused on the destruction of the adversary.”

“The opposition we have is not political because there is no politics behind the insult, the noise, the disqualification. There are hoaxes, misinformation and I already warned you that you will not be able to. And it’s more. I am sure that unfortunately the harassment to which the Government is subjected will one day turn against the harassers,” he assured.

For his part, Alberto Núñez Feijóo has opened the door to summoning Víctor Aldama to the Senate investigative commission, although not before 2025. In another informal conversation with journalists, Feijóo assured that “the Prosecutor’s Office has believed Aldama.” , which gives credibility to their complaints. “What Aldama has said at the moment is all true, what Sánchez has said is a lie,” said the PP leader.

Feijóo has assured that he is in “no hurry” to face Pedro Sánchez at the polls and is convinced that the Government will draw up the Budgets, as long as the partners get a return. “This is not enough, it will last as long as it lasts,” he said about the legislature, to maintain that “anxiety lives in the Moncloa,” and not in the national headquarters of the PP.