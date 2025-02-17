Sánchez, before Trump’s pulse to Europe: “We have to stop underestimating ourselves”

Pedro Sánchez claims the European Union before the pulse of Donald Trump, which aims to leave the community club outside the peace negotiations with Vladimir Putin. “We have to take away that feeling of underestimating ours European and NATO general secretary. The appointment has occurred before the challenge that Trump has launched with bilateral negotiations with Putin on Ukraine with the aim of analyzing the situation and also the day later.

“Europe is a strong political project that represents the main commercial block and the first economy of the world,” said Sanchez in the press conference that has taken place at the Embassy in Paris. “We have capacities and strengths on which we can continue widening this project,” added the president, which has described the European Union as the “greatest achievement in the history of humanity.” That high value of the EU coincides with the most tense moment with Washington not only for Ukraine but for the resurgence of the commercial war.

European leaders, who agree that transatlantic relationships are in a “new phase” or in a “turning point”, argue that Trump tariffs, which will lead to proportional measures from the community block, will also take its toll on the US.

Not to mention it expressly, the president of the Government has rejected Washington’s intention to unmarked the protection of Ukraine once the war is over. The new Trump administration has made it clear that the country will not be integrated into NATO as part of the peace agreement and that it will not display its soldiers in a peace mission to guarantee the cessation of hostilities. However, they left that role in the hands of European countries.

“In those security guarantees, what there has to be is a solidarity of all allies,” said Sánchez.

In December, the President of the Government ruled out the deployment of Spanish troops on that border. On this occasion he has not been so taxative, but as the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has done, has assured that it is not time to address it, although it is one of the things that Macron put on the table for months.

“We are still at war in Ukraine. There are Ukrainian soldiers who are defending the independence and freedom of their country and the European coexistence model. I understand the question, but these peace conditions have not yet been given so that we begin to think about design, ”he answered.

The sending of troops to Ukraine after the war divides European leaders in full challenge of Trump

Another common points at the meeting has been the need to increase military spending for European self -defense. And, beyond the flexibility of fiscal rules so that countries can increase it without computing in its deficit and debt in the face of EU fiscal discipline, it has claimed that other mechanisms be taken into account. The Government is committed to the issuance of joint debt that discarding countries such as Germany or Holland, as well as for financing by European financial entities such as the European Investment Bank presided by Nadia Calviño.