Pedro Sánchez did not want a coarse or routine start to the Spanish presidency of the EU. At this point, the Chief Executive does not know if he will be the one to exercise the responsibilities that this commitment implies throughout the semester that begins today or if the elections on July 23, which he himself decided to call after the setback of the regional and municipal May 28, they will force you to pass the baton for some work to which your Government has dedicated a lot of time and effort. But the time it is will take its shine. And he demonstrated it today with his visit to kyiv and his speech before the Ukrainian Parliament: «You are Europeans, not only because of a geographical imperative. You are Europeans by moral and spiritual commitment”, he told the representatives of the country.

Sánchez, who after this intervention will be received by President Volodimir Zelenski, assumes that everything related to the war in Ukraine and its consequences will inevitably mark the Spanish mandate and sources from the Executive insist that his intention is to convey to the Ukrainian people the message that the EU will maintain “unwavering support” against the Russian invasion in all fields, military, economic and humanitarian. In fact, it has announced a new aid package of 55 million euros for the reconstruction of the country.

«The aggression against Ukraine has shown us that you need to be defended effectively. Not only with words, but with deeds. Therefore, we will have to rethink the security framework to ensure that Ukraine can live free from aggression or intimidation,” he admitted.

The head of the Executive will be in full electoral campaign during some of the main events related to the current presidency of the Council, but his intention is to participate in them, both the EU-CELAC summit that will take place on July 17 and 18 in Brussels to strengthen ties with Latin America, such as the NATO summit in Vilnius on the 11th and 12th. He also referred to the latter during his speech. “Spain supports promoting the political participation of Ukraine through the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council, where you will no longer be invited, but a member, a full member”, he remarked.

He has also assured that Spain will continue “to do its bit.” “We are delivering more Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers and a field hospital with surgical capacity. We also continue to reach out to other countries and continents, to explain what is really happening in Ukraine, but also to listen to their concerns, especially those related to food or energy insecurity,” he said.

instill morale



His speech, in any case, has been very epic and has a clear intention of instilling morale in a country that sees Europe as a lifeline against Russian aggression. Ukraine received EU candidate status in record time. Now it is in the middle of the process of reforms so that negotiations can be formally started that have taken other countries decades, but Zelenski asks to speed up the processes. The plan is for the European Commission to make its evaluation in October, so that the 27 will have to decide if the negotiation phase is already given way.

Without getting wet in the concrete, the head of the Executive has given hope to the Ukrainian Government. “Ukraine has chosen democracy over those who despise it. Ukraine has chosen openness and freedom from those who fear it. Ukraine has chosen to sit down, discuss, vote, change and evolve against those who only believe in force and obedience-he has harangued-. Ukraine has chosen to be independent, to move freely, to trade, to invest, to prosper, to hope, in the face of those who still have delusional dreams of old empires. The Ukrainian people have chosen the European path. The Ukrainian people are European. You are Europeans not only because of a geographical imperative. You are Europeans by moral and spiritual commitment.

“I came here today to tell you that Europe is open to decision makers. The European Union was built to prevent new wars. We chose to come together, to be ‘united in diversity’, and that made us stronger. Europe is with you, and you are one with Europe”, she insisted.