EIt wasn’t until fifteen hours after the polls closed that Pedro Sánchez found his voice again. Tired and pale, the Spanish Prime Minister stepped up to the lectern in front of the cabinet room of the Moncloa Palace. The political bang followed the debacle on Sunday.

The leader took personal responsibility for the heavy defeat of his PSOE party in local and regional elections and announced snap general elections for July 23. Not for the first time, Sánchez tries to regain the initiative with a surprising push and go on the attack.

On June 1, 2018, he won the first successful vote of no confidence in the history of Spanish democracy in parliament and surprisingly overthrew the conservative government under Mariano Rajoy. Previously, the tall former basketball player fought his way back to the top of the PSOE party from a hopeless position. In 2016 he was defeated in a power struggle within the party and was voted out. In 2019 he had two elections in order to ultimately form the first coalition of Spanish democracy.

But this time, after five years in office, Sánchez faces a more dangerous challenger. The conservative People’s Party PP has regained strength, and that’s happening across the whole country: together, on Sunday, it had more than seven million votes nationwide and 31.5 percent, Sánchez’ PSOE only 28.1 percent.







The conservatives won several absolute majorities: In Madrid, regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso and mayor José Luis Almeida can govern alone, as can the PP in the Rioja region, where the socialists previously led the government. Only in Castile-La Mancha and Asturias was the PSOE able to assert itself clearly.

Like a countdown before the change of power

On Sunday, on Genova Street in the center of Madrid, the DJ with his loudspeaker batteries was hardly needed to create a good atmosphere in front of the PP headquarters. Again and again he put on the song “I got a feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good night” by the Black Eyed Peas. On election night, he announced victory reports from across the country.

For many of the celebrating PP supporters, they were the countdown to the change of power on the cool evening. The PP did not bother with detailed programs at the elections, but – alluding to the surname of the head of government – ​​called for “overthrowing Sanchism”.







The successes of the PP in Madrid were almost lost on election night as one socialist stronghold after the other fell: Seville, Valladolid, Balearic Islands and Extremadura. It is also unclear whether the PSOE will continue to govern in the Canary Islands. The jubilation was greatest when the results from Valencia arrived. With the regional government and the town hall, the PP had razed one of the most contested bastions of the left.



Madrid Regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso, PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida on Sunday

:



Image: AFP



It was only after midnight that the three PP election winners came onto the stage in front of the party’s headquarters to the sounds of Coldplay. Madrid regional president Ayuso received more applause than PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo. It wasn’t just because Madrid was a home game for them. With her aggressive political style, which is reminiscent of Donald Trump, she has been inspiring more and more residents in the capital region, where the PP has traditionally been strong, for the past two years. Most recently, she personally accused Sánchez of electoral fraud.

Party leader Feijóo, on the other hand, appeared modest and supportive of the state after the relentlessly conducted election campaign. He appealed to Spanish unity, although his triumph was no less great. In the 13 months at the head of the PP, he had already won the absolute majority in Andalusia in 2022. Feijóo would like to follow the example of Andalusia and Madrid in the general elections. He is also fighting for his own majority in the national parliament.

Influence of right-wing populists is growing

Even the day after the election, Feijóo did not reveal how he intends to deal with Vox. It showed that the PP could ultimately be dependent on the right-wing populists: in Valencia, Cantabria, Aragón, the Balearic Islands and Extremadura, the conservatives need Vox to be able to govern. This is also the case in many local parliaments.

Vox received a good seven percent of the votes in the local elections nationwide and entered all regional parliaments. Vox chairman Santiago Abascal is therefore confidently demanding a “national pact” from the PP in order to govern together wherever the right has won. Vox has become an “absolutely crucial party” to replace the left.

In the 2019 election campaign, however, Sánchez successfully used fear of the extreme right to mobilize support for his minority government. But the parties to the left of the Socialists, which the PSOE leader badly needs for re-election, are also facing a political shambles. Sánchez’s junior partner Podemos has lost practically everywhere. In Madrid, the party that emerged from the 15M protest movement there is not represented in either the city council or the regional government. In the Andalusian port city of Cádiz, the PP is replacing the left-wing mayor at the head of the town hall.

The outcome of the elections in Barcelona, ​​where the Socialists had hoped for victory, is even more bitter. There, former mayor Xavier Trias of the separatist Junts party won. Incumbent Ada Colau, who replaced him in 2015, only came third. She is the most important ally of the communist labor minister Yolanda Díaz, who has begun to bundle the small left-wing parties with her new national platform “Sumar”. There are fewer allies, and time is short.