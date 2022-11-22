Not once, twice this Tuesday Pedro Sánchez had to close once and for all, as many in his party expected, the debate on the possibility of adding to the suppression of the crime of sedition in the Penal Code the reduction of the corresponding penalties to embezzlement, another of the main crimes linked by the courts to the ‘procés’. Alberto Núñez Feijóo took advantage of his second duel in a control session in the Senate since this political course began to press the Prime Minister, among others, on that issue. And he didn’t get any more response than the vindication of his policy. “The Government of Spain is going to continue advancing on that road map – he even warned – for reconciliation”.

Just as the vast majority of the PSOE has ended up accepting -with a few exceptions such as those of the presidents of Castilla-La Mancha and Aragón, Emiliano García-Page and Javier Lambán- that, despite being controversial, making sedition cheaper can have its advantages and After all, it can help, they say, to further fracture the independence movement, the reform of the crime of embezzlement raises many more blisters because it is a crime related to corruption. And even barons as docile as the leader of the Madrid socialists, Juan Lobato, have spoken out in recent days openly against taking that step.

In the leadership of the PSOE and in Moncloa they imply that there is nothing to worry about and that this other reform that ERC demands will not be carried out. They even doubt that the Republicans will end up proposing an amendment to the sedition reform that this Thursday will pass the debate for consideration in Congress. But Sánchez, far from backing down, replied to Feijóo on Tuesday with an attack. And, in fact, of all the issues that the opposition leader put on the table, he decided to focus on this one. Perhaps to give a blow to another that the socialists consider even more harmful, that of the consequences of the law of ‘only yes is yes’. “With all the respect and appreciation I have for you: before giving constitutional lessons, you comply with the Constitution and before giving hygiene lessons, come clean,” he snapped.

From Ferraz they point to a mere tactical issue. “There are debates that should not be killed because they end up dying on their own,” they say. In the leadership of the party they remember that there are several partners who have shown their rejection of reforming embezzlement: the first, unlike its allies from En Comú, Podemos. Also Compromís, which, like Lobato in Madrid, focuses its political activity on a community, the Valencian community, which has been punished by many cases of corruption carried out by the PP.

Although ERC insists that a surgical reform should be carried out, affecting only the embezzlement linked to sedition, the experience of the law for the comprehensive guarantee of sexual freedom proves that it is not always so easy to delimit the effects of the laws to interest wanted. But the leader of the PSOE does not want to be the one to slam the Republicans’ demand, and even less so a few days before they establish their final position regarding the key vote on the Budgets, which will also take place this Thursday.

THE PHRASES: Pedro Sánchez – President of the Government.

«I am satisfied to see how coexistence prevails and not confrontation. The Government will continue advancing on that route.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo – Leader of the opposition.

«I wish we could make a motion of censure. The next time we meet in Congress it will be in my investiture debate.”

Instead, Sánchez reproached Feijóo for not giving him the support that the PSOE gave Mariano Rajoy to apply article 155 of the Constitution in 2017. “We were with you and you are not with us,” he argued, “because you are not interested in solving the problem; the only thing they have done has been to confront territories to try to get votes in the rest of Spain ».

The leader of the PP arrived at the Senate with the lesson well learned. He knew that he had to make a tough speech, in line with the string of controversies in which the Government has been immersed in these last two weeks, and at the same time make it clear that no one sets his pace for him, neither outside nor within his party. “I am not interested in being relentless, but in offering an unbeatable alternative,” he told the president, reproducing the words that the newspaper ‘El Mundo’ attributed to popular leaders and that asked him to be “more aggressive.” “To insult,” he stressed, “you are already there.”

Feijóo forgot about the economy on this occasion and focused on the harmful effects of the law on guarantees of sexual freedom, which has “released” rapists and can lower the sentences for new aggressors, and on the intention of the Government to “negotiate the Penal Code with those who committed crimes” against the State. His conclusion was that the Executive “has gone into shock”, that it has “impregnated” the institutions with “a veneer of indignity” and that there is a “cry” to evict Sánchez. However, the Galician leader reiterated that he will not present a motion of censure as Vox and Cs demand. This, he predicted, will arrive in May 2023 with the ballot boxes. “It is the worst nightmare that Spain has suffered,” he asserted.

It took just 17 minutes, but it was enough to put on the table the abyss that currently separates the two main parties and confirm that the bridges at this point in the legislature are irreconstructible. «Where has he left his moderation? In lost objects with its supposed political autonomy? ”, The president first shook. Feijóo counterattacked by reminding Sánchez that he presented himself before the elections as a “champion of democratic cleanliness” and, on the contrary, what he has done has been “trying to corrupt the institutions to put them at the service of his partners.”