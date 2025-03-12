The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has avoided Wednesday, during the beginning of his mini -migraine by Finland and Luxembourg, and at a press conference with the prime minister of the first of those countries, Petteri Orpo, giving concretions or clarifying how he intends to increase the … defense expense. Something that he himself promised last week in Brussels, during the extraordinary European summit on the occasion of the negotiations for peace in Ukraine.

The chief executive has pronounced with caution on the eve of receiving this Thursday in La Moncloa the representatives of all parties of the parliamentary arch, excluded Vox, starting with the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. To questions from the outstanding Spanish journalists in Helsinki, Sánchez has assured that “we are prepared to meet 2%, but let me be in Spain and not here where I explain to my citizens when and how we are going to reach this goal.”

Making a more general reflection, Sánchez has asserted, in an intervention in full in English, that “we have to define what are the real threats that arrive from the eastern flank, and the South also; What capabilities we need to face those threats. And finally, but not less important, how we finance those capabilities. It is an exercise that we are all doing in common, with the European Commission, with the Member States … at the national level and also at European level. Taking into account, of course, what is succeeding within NATO and how we can reinforce the European pillar within NATO, ”said the chief of the Executive.

The President will appear monographically at the Congress of Deputies on the 26th, a week after attending a new meeting, this ordinary, of the European Council. This same Tuesday, during a speech at the Eurocamara, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) to assume in the first person the necessary rearmament and do so carrying the expense in defense even up to 3% of GDP.

The commitment to gradually raise military spending up to 2% in 2029 was acquired by Sánchez solemnly in the spring of 2022, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and coinciding with the celebration in Madrid of the Annual Summit of NATO, which also served for a meeting in Moncloa with the then president of the United States, Joe Biden, during which a bilateral agreement of a bilateral agreement was signed. Cooperation, something that did not happen from the government of José María Aznar, and when Biden promised to increase the American fleet at the Rota Cadiz base.

As on several occasions the last week, Sánchez has presumed during his appearance in Helsinki are his Finnish counter ERC or Bildu.

With all of them he will speak on Thursday in Moncloa, after having done so Tuesday, in a preferential way, with the second vice president and representative of adding within the government, Yolanda Díaz. It is therefore a marathon day of meetings of the political leaders with the president, in which the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, will be in charge of appearing after each in a source to give the version of the Executive.

(News in elaboration)