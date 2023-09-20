Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 7:01 p.m.



Updated 7:35 p.m.

The acting president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has avoided clarifying from New York whether he already has an agreement with the independentistas for the amnesty to obtain their support in an investiture and has charged against the Popular Party by accusing them of not taking the investiture process that will foreseeably not be achieved next week and of not accepting the result of the elections: “The Spanish right must learn the lessons of 23J, they always return to the same thing.”

Sánchez, after participating in the UN General Assembly in New York, has not commented on Oriol Junqueras’ statements in which he stated that he had already agreed with the PSOE on an amnesty law. “I will speak with complete frankness and transparency about what the main lines of a negotiation will be if the King proposes a candidate to me,” said Sánchez, who assures that “the conversations may be discreet but the agreements are transparent.” “I will be consistent with what we have done these four years, I am saying a lot,” he continued.

According to the leader of the PSOE, now is the time for the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whom he has accused of having spent weeks, a month, with the King’s proposal on the table and of not yet knowing his proposals for his governability project. «After long weeks, I am waiting to meet her. I think it is important that I fulfill my duty.”

