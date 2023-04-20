The Congress of Deputies has approved this Thursday the socialist reform of the Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, known as the only yes is yes, but the electoral focus has been more than 500 kilometers from Carrera de San Jerónimo, in Huelva. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, traveled to the Andalusian province this Thursday to visit the deteriorated Doñana National Park, and the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who has sheltered the popular candidate for his mayor, Pilar Miranda. Doñana has monopolized the main reproaches between Sánchez and Feijóo, motivated by the controversial initiative of the popular and Vox to increase irrigation next to the reserve, despite the extreme drought suffered by the Guadalquivir basin.

Sánchez has charged against the PP and the Junta de Andalucía for the proposal for an autonomous law, which has monopolized criticism and alert from the European Commission, scientists, environmentalists and Unesco. “There is no reason, no matter how great it may be, that legitimizes a four-year government to put a heritage that has lasted for centuries at a point of no return”, stated the President of the Government. “Denialism and arrogance are not going to save Doñana. What will save her is heeding the warnings of science. What an Administration has to do [la Junta] it is to comply with the law and the sentences”, he added before visiting the National Park, whose biodiversity is greatly affected by the lack of rain and the illegal wells that have sunk the levels of its aquifer.

Just this Thursday the European Commission has reiterated its alarm at the initiative of the Andalusian right, which it considers could “infringe” European legislation on environmental protection. Brussels has warned that it could use “all possible means” to protect this World Heritage Site, with the possibility of millions in fines on the table. Sánchez has resorted to this threat from the European body to try to get the popular to back down, in a brief appearance without admitting questions from journalists.

The initiative of the right in the Andalusian Parliament, which could be approved urgently before the summer, could lead to million-dollar sanctions for Spain for failing to comply with the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU, which in 2021 sentenced it for failing to protect Doñana. The judges stressed that Spain had damaged its aquifer through the macro-urbanization of Matalascañas and the profusion of illegal wells for strawberry greenhouses next to the park, crops whose soil PP and Vox now intend to make irrigable, despite the fact that the water rights are granted the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

The Andalusian PP, positioned to defend farmers with crops that were left out of management after the 2014 strawberry plan, measures the wear and tear on its image that carrying out its plan implies with the institutions and the entire scientific community against it, in exchange for an improvement in the polls in the El Condado region, with five municipalities, on May 28.

Following his statements, Sánchez visited the workers of the Biological Station and the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation, who study the scientific evolution of biodiversity in the reserve and manage the surface and underground water reserves.

The Andalusian PP defends that its bill is different from the one it presented a year ago because it does not directly touch the precarious aquifer and will only grant surface water to farmers who today lack water rights, when the necessary infrastructure alleviates the scarcity that the area suffers.

Feijóo in Huelva city

Meanwhile, in Huelva capital, the leader of the PP has attacked the visit of the socialist leader to reproach him for having been absent from the chamber when the future of the norm that has most worn down and fractured the members of the Executive was being resolved: “If you have wrong, show your face, ask for forgiveness, go to Congress and vote in favor of the reform of the law of yes is yes and don’t be absent because you can’t bear the breakdown of his government”, Feijóo has indicated.

The popular leader has insisted on the division of the Sánchez Executive not only around the law of yes is yes, but in the proposals on housing presented in recent days by the President of the Government. “Sanchez has come here [Doñana] to try to change the conversation before the breakdown of the Government ”, has had an impact. Feijóo will propose a State pact to solve the problem of access to housing in Spain and another for water.

The expansion of irrigation in Doñana through a bill presented by PP and Vox in the Parliament of Andalusia and the effects of the worst drought in Spain since the 1990s have polarized the debate in recent days politician in the middle of the pre-campaign of the municipal and autonomic ones. Feijóo had already defended the legalization of irrigation in Doñana, against which the European Commission again warned very seriously this Thursday, alleging that the Andalusian president Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla “seeks a solution for hundreds of families.” He has also held the Government responsible for failing to comply with the commitments in water infrastructures with the County of Huelva, the territory affected by the regulation promoted by the Andalusian right and extreme right. “It is not reasonable to come to Falcon to defend Doñana. Doñana defends itself with infrastructures”, said the leader of the PP, who has also promised “to execute by declaration of emergency all the works committed to Huelva”.

Feijóo has also supported the president of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno, who this week has been harshly criticized on account of the drought by the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, after the Andalusian leader questioned the government’s water policy central. “Now there is no water in Spain and there hasn’t been for a long time and there are places in Spain that are simply asking for the water that is left over in other places, it is the fault of Juanma Moreno and the Junta de Andalucía”, ironically said the president of the PP

Win the Diputación de Huelva

In the background, the management of the consequences of climate change, a differential aspect between PSOE and PP with a view to adding votes in the general elections, but also, and in the short term, the struggle to seize municipal and provincial power, in the form of control of Deputations. Among those of Andalusia is that of Huelva, a territory historically paid to socialism. An aspiration that the Moreno party does not hide, which intends to consolidate in the appointment with the polls on May 28 the good results in that province in the heat of the absolute majority of the autonomous elections last June.

This attempt to gain control of the 79 councilors of the five municipalities of Huelva County —Almonte, Rociana, Bonares, Lucena and Moguer— is what ultimately motivates the law to expand irrigation in Doñana. In the PP they consider that the presentation of the proposed law in January 2022, very similar to the current one and which declined with the call for regional elections, allowed the rural vote in those territories to be decanted towards the PP.