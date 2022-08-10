Presentation conference for Alexis Sanchez, officially a new Marseille player. Here are the words of the former Inter

Presentation conference for Alexis Sanchez, officially a new Marseille player. Here are the statements of the former Inter striker, reported by the French site madeinfoot.ouest-france.fr: “What do I know about the OM? What I was told: that it is a club with a great history, the biggest French club, the only one that managed to win the Champions League. They were French champions ten years ago, it’s a challenge for me to come and win here. When I come somewhere, it’s to win titles.

Playing the Champions League is always something very beautiful. I always try to fight for the titles wherever I go. It is a bit of a personal challenge for me to try and win a title here. It was the same for Inter, it’s the same here. with the absence of titles for a long time. It’s a personal goal, I think there is a good team, a good coach and good managers. We will do our utmost for this.

For me it is a personal challenge. I played in Italy, Spain, England. Coming to France is an important step. Lucien Agoumé was at Inter with me and he talked to me constantly. He said to me: ‘OM is the number 1 club in France, everyone wants to play for OM, the only team that has won the UCL’. I started following all this, I said to myself ‘why not it’s a challenge to win a title here’“, her words. See also F1 | Ferrari simulation: this is how Miami prepared itself

August 10, 2022 (change August 10, 2022 | 17:32)

