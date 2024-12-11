Sánchez assures that there are judges who “oppose” him and believes that the PP “plays with the cards marked”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured this Wednesday that there is a “new thing” regarding the public agents who are against his Executive because there is “some judge who contributes” to this right-wing opposition work. During an informal conversation with journalists at the Moncloa Palace, Sánchez also stated that “it gives the impression” that the PP Feijoo “plays with the cards marked” in the courts, something that, he said, “concerns” him.

However, the President of the Government has stressed that his team “has always defended judicial independence”, unlike, he has hinted, that the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, or her chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, when “speaking of judicial ordeal.”

Sánchez believes that with Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the head of the PP “there is no political opposition” although “there is a media front.” And all this is due to Feijóo’s “discredit” in the last two years.

Regarding a possible alliance between the PP and Junts given Feijóo’s latest nods to Carles Puigdemont’s party, the President of the Government has downplayed its relevance and has spoken of “fictional politics.” “The underlying problems in a diverse Parliament are that any approach from Junts to the PP acts to its detriment in Catalan politics and from the PP to Junts opens up an internal and external front for the PP with Vox,” he concluded.

The Government, he added, is “determined” to present the 2025 Budget before the end of the year despite Puigdemont’s decision to ask the Government for a vote of confidence, a gesture that he does not consider an ultimatum. “We are in the minority, but we are willing to sweat it out and more,” he said, regarding his numbers in Congress. He is also open to a meeting with Puigdemont. There is “no problem” for this contact, he said, because the Executive is in the phase of “turning the page” regarding the process.

In any case, Sánchez has considered that the fights with the opposition are “secondary” issues if the economic data with which the year closes are observed, with a “notable economic and social improvement” for his Government “in a context “hyper complex international.”