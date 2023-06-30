The pacts between the PP and Vox and the possibility of a shift to the right in Spain that would change the balance within the EU —because another of the four big countries, after Italy, would remain in the hands of the conservatives— have arrived in Brussels. First it was with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who on Thursday was in the community capital and assured that none of his colleagues from the European People’s Party (PPE) had expressed any concern about those agreements, and this Friday it was Pedro Sánchez, who said exactly otherwise. According to the President of the Government, several European leaders – he did not want to say which ones or from which ideological current – have told him during these two days in Brussels that they are “upset” to see the news coming from Spain about the withdrawal of the rainbow flag in some municipalities governed by the PP and Vox and other controversial decisions.

Sánchez recalled that Spain is a benchmark in these matters – it was one of the first countries to legalize gay marriage, something that Italy has not yet done, for example – and has stated that now it is surprising in Brussels that news arrives in Wrong Way. “We see that where the PP governs with the extreme right there is an obscene cut in rights. Removing a rainbow flag is removing rights. It’s not just removing a flag, it’s not recognizing some rights that are approved. It causes blush. In Brussels I have had conversations with different leaders who are surprised and upset with the involution in debates where Spain, until May 28, was an example and now they are being a counterexample”, said the president.

The electoral campaign has therefore moved to Brussels for a few hours: yesterday with Feijóo and today with Sánchez. And both try to take the debate to the terrain that is best for them. Feijóo wants to convey the idea that he is a Europeanist leader, leader of a party that is at the heart of the EPP —it is one of the largest, and has held the general secretariat for many years— and that in no case is he going to take no decision that puts European funds at risk; meanwhile, Sánchez insists that, if Feijóo keeps his word and “repeals sanchismo” (that is, the main legal reforms promoted in recent years), Brussels will not deliver the money linked to those reforms. For this reason, says the president, Feijóo now supports the labor reform that the PP tried to overthrow in 2022.

The leader of the PP also knows that in the EPP things are changing and now there is not the same resistance as before to agree with the extreme right, and that is why he insists that nobody in Brussels is concerned about that. However, Sánchez believes that this issue is the one that is complicating the PP campaign in Spain the most, where there is still a lot of rejection of Vox, and that is why he has insisted on it at the press conference after the summit.

“In Extremadura what we knew was going to happen has happened. We already know that where they can, they will rule. And we know that wherever there is a PP-Vox coalition, that territory will recede. We must all take note,” said the president. Sánchez believes that this reality will activate left-wing voters who stayed at home in the municipal elections. “A clarification on the political scene is taking place,” he continued. “On 28-M there was a hypermobilization of the PP and Vox electorate, and the PSOE fell 400,000 votes due to a demobilization. After May 28, two new pieces of information: first, that, if they add up, PP and Vox will govern together; and two, that to the left of the PSOE there is now a single project with Yolanda Díaz at its head, and not a dispersion. We are going with two options: a far-right coalition government with PP and Vox or a progressive government of PSOE and Sumar”. The socialist leader insists on differentiating his pacts with Unidas Podemos, ERC or EH Bildu from those that the PP maintains with Vox: “It is one thing to agree to go back in rights and another to advance in rights”, he has settled.

Sánchez has also joked with what Feijóo said the day before in Brussels, that is, that it seems to him that the labor reform that the PP criticized so much is “substantially good.” “Today the PP remembers the deputy [Alberto] Casero, who supported us fortuitously”, the president laughed. “Now Feijóo recognizes that it was a good labor reform. It is curious that they go from repealing sanchismo to saying that the sanchista labor reform is good”.

The president has also entered into the issue of migration, a very sensitive issue in Europe and against which Vox makes a flag in Spain, although at the moment it is not one of the axes of the campaign. The president has criticized Vox allies such as the Hungarian Viktor Orban and the Polish Mateusz Morawiecki, without citing them, who has blocked the conclusions of the summit because they did not accept a paragraph in which they bet on collaboration with the countries of origin to try to stop the migration. “It was a mention Light”, Sánchez summarized. “In the conclusions we were not talking about the internal question, but about the external one, where there is much more agreement. Denying that the best way to solve migration is to strengthen cooperation between transit countries is absurd. In five or six hours I have not ceased to be surprised by the blindness of some in not wanting to incorporate external vision, “she finished when talking about this” especially sensitive “subject.” Sánchez vindicates Spanish policy, which thanks to agreements with Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal “has managed to reduce irregular immigration on the western route.”