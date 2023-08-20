The faces said it all: a festival of laughter, kisses and hugs on the government bench, in front of a funeral of sorrowful faces on the PP bench. They had been tense days and the joy of the acting Executive overflowed last Thursday in the constitutive session of Congress. Everything went out of their way. The left managed to get the Catalan independence movement to support a Table under its control with the socialist Francina Armengol at its head, while the right was divided. The day demonstrated something that was not so clear until just a few hours before: that Pedro Sánchez has options to play the game to reissue his mandate. Only the hardest part starts now. The president who risked pardons for the leaders of the process o The reform of the Penal Code faces an even more complex demand: a legal solution to shelve the process and avoid further imprisonment of independentistas. This is what Junts and ERC simply call amnesty.

Six years later, most of the top leaders of the process They were convicted and suffered four years in prison until Sánchez pardoned them. Others, like Carles Puigdemont, expresident and leader of Junts, and Marta Rovira, still general secretary of ERC, are still on the run outside the country. And several dozen more are awaiting trials.

The sedition and embezzlement reform, which the Government carried out with a large majority of Congress at the end of 2022 to try to solve the problem of these second levels, did not work as expected. The Supreme Court interpreted that it was not valid for the process and he maintained the accusation of aggravated embezzlement against Puigdemont, for example, although he withdrew that of sedition. Dozens of independentistas have harsh sentences and significant property costs on the horizon. And there lies the heart of the coming negotiation.

Thursday’s session made it very clear that there are only two options: either Sánchez reaches an agreement and is president, or there will be electoral repetition. Alberto Núñez Feijóo has no chance and can only rely on that second chance for new elections. In the PSOE, where before they trusted that Feijóo would crash in a failed investiture, now they prefer that he not try, because that way the clock will not start counting for the automatic call for elections. On Monday and Tuesday, the King begins consultations with the parties and it will be seen whether he already proposes a candidate or waits for the outlook to clear up.

The PSOE and Sumar must resolve this complicated skein of the penalties of the process, in which they already crashed in 2022, at great political cost. Now, with a novelty, they insist on the progressive coalition: the Spanish have voted after the pardons, the sedition and embezzlement reforms and the agreements with EH Bildu. The right has campaigned a lot with that. And even so, the PSOE has raised a million votes and has won in Catalonia, where Sumar has been second. “They held a plebiscite, and they lost it,” Sánchez summarized on Wednesday before his deputies. So the political legitimacy for this negotiation is complete, the PSOE insist.

The limits are also evident: the PSOE does not accept a term such as amnesty, which some pro-independence leaders consider non-negotiable. Nor is there a referendum on self-determination, the other great demand, although in this case both Junts and ERC seem to have put a damper on it given the evidence that the legal framework does not allow it. What the acting Executive does seem willing to do is look for formulas to “remove the courts” of the conflict in Catalonia, the soft word that has been sought to talk about reducing the sentences of those involved in the biggest Spanish political crisis in recent years.

The difficulties are great. There is discussion among jurists about the constitutionality of a measure of a general nature, similar to an amnesty. And he also faces a very varied casuistry in the pending processes, from people who collaborated in some way in the illegal referendum of 1-O to those involved in protest incidents for the sentences of the leaders of the process. But there is room for negotiation. PSOE and Sumar, with the support of Basque and Galician nationalism, are willing to seek legal solutions to somehow close the judicial chapter, six years later. Now delicate weeks will come to bring political speeches down to legal land. The PSOE admits that it has already begun to study formulas, and Sumar —some of whose leaders have publicly come out in favor— has set up a working group to develop a possible proposal. Of course, whatever the agreed formula, if it were to occur, the judges will have the last word to decide how to apply it.

Now it remains to be seen if Junts and ERC are willing to vote yes to the investiture of Sánchez. The independentistas insist: without amnesty, there will be no investiture. With ERC, things are quite oiled after four years of agreements But with Junts everything had to be done. And Puigdemont’s party will not settle for mere promises. “Charging in advance” has become one of his mottos. The acting government verified this on Thursday, when it was forced to submit the application to the EU very early in the morning in order to allow the use of the co-official Spanish languages ​​in its institutions, a requirement of Junts to give its vote in the plenary session of Congress that began at 10.

The PSOE and Sumar have dedicated the last few weeks to building bridges with those of Puigdemont. The Socialists have led the negotiation directly, with the ministers Félix Bolaños and María Jesús Montero and the organization secretary, Santos Cerdán, who dealt with Miriam Nogueras, Junts spokesperson in Madrid, and a very prominent role of Jordi Turull, general secretary, one of those pardoned by Sánchez. Yolanda Díaz has also built bridges with contacts at the “highest level”, according to her words. Díaz has in the former deputy Jaume Asens a person very well related to Puigdemont, which suggests that Sumar will play a relevant role.

The negotiation for the Table of Congress has made it possible to build a little more trust, they admit from both sides, but there is still a lot left. Puigdemont himself has publicly insisted on this idea of ​​mistrust, which, according to several leaders admit, is the great underlying problem. And there is another important point: the political recognition of Puigdemont. The possibility that someone from the PSOE at the highest level -Cerdán is the most likely- has to travel to Brussels to meet him is a very delicate matter, but it cannot be ruled out in the coming weeks. In Sumar they assume that they will have to offer such a gesture.

In the coalition they trust that Junts will draw conclusions from the result of 23-J in Catalonia, according to various leaders consulted: the Catalans voted overwhelmingly in favor of Sánchez’s coalition —first and second party— and to avoid a PP-Vox government. An electoral repetition could open the way to the right and to enormous frustration in Catalonia, these leaders point out, who believe that this will weigh on the negotiations. In Junts, on the contrary, they insist that their people are not worried about that, that they are not afraid of going back to the polls and that what is important is what is achieved in the negotiation

There will be a lot of thick words in the coming weeks and times when the ghost of the new elections will return to the table. But the negotiations these days have shown several things, according to leaders of both the acting government and the independentistas. First, that there was a will not to break and that is why a great deal of discretion has been maintained. Second, that Junts, like ERC before, has decided to play politically, a very important change for a formation that during the last four years did not want to enter almost anything and even ended up outside the Catalan Government. And third, that things have changed a lot since that 2019 when the PSOE went to early elections after the independentistas knocked down the Budgets because they demanded a party table with an intermediary rapporteur.

The socialists have been opening ways that were unthinkable a few years ago, such as pardons. Still a year ago, they voted against allowing the use of the co-official languages ​​in Congress, now accepted. The independentistas have also been changing and seem willing to open the game. The Spanish political reality, in which the two blocks have been consolidating, has pushed for an understanding between the coalition and the independence movement, the only viable form of governance at this time if there is no agreement between the PP and PSOE. “This is the real Spain, it is what the citizens vote for,” the coalition insists.

Nobody knows what the outcome will be. The key, at the last moment, in addition to the content of the negotiation, will be in the political incentives. Is Junts interested in playing politics or would he prefer an electoral repetition? ERC and Sumar certainly do not want it. Some independentistas even believe that it is Sánchez who could be tempted to repeat it, taking advantage of the fracture of the right that was seen on Thursday and the possible demobilization that this causes in his electorate. The president would have a clear story, they explain: ask for a stronger majority so as not to give in more than is sensible to Junts.

In the PSOE they insist that the electoral repetition, which already went wrong in 2019, is not an option. Plan A is to go deep in the investiture negotiation. And they are willing to go far because they understand that the time has come and they have political legitimacy, although the limits are clear. Electoral repetition will always be there, hovering over the negotiations, but precisely to avoid it. There are no precise time calculations either, although the idea conveyed by the negotiators is that it will take a long time. Sánchez is again faced with a seemingly impossible twist of his resistance manual.