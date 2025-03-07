The message of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in the institutional act on the occasion of International Women’s Day has gone Aimed at young men. “No man must feel threatened when a woman progresses. Let’s not let the poison of toxic machismo sneak out the resentment window,” said Sánchez, who has asked these men to They ignore “hate propagandists” and make the feminist cause their own cause. “Let’s advance with them. If they advance, we advance men and society as a whole,” he said in the act for the 8-M held at the Prado Museum.

Accompanied by the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, and other responsible for the government, Sánchez has set that in his executive they are “feminist for conviction” and has warned that, now that they are halfway [de la legislatura]they will not “stop.” “We look forward with the ambition of new milestones“He said, while encouraged to take the streets this Saturday, March 8, so that the voice of women” sounds taller, clear and strong. ”

He has also put the focus on international. He has loaded against governments that question principles such as “unscrupulous or ambiguity” equality. Sanchez has indirectly referred to the United Statesrecalling that the governments that “hug the involution to the heat of the cultural war as alibi” today, at some point “made their way”, remembering that the celebration of March 8 commemorates the date on which the New York textile factories workers demonstrated for the first time in 1857 to demand salary equality.

Thus, he has reloaded against the “techno-oligarks” such as Elon Musk, who withdraw from “moderation and control”, although he has pointed out that this is happening in the United States and not in Europe. In this regard, he has alluded to two European directives that Spain has to apply, that of digital markets and the Digital Rights Directive.

As for the second, Sanchez has insisted that his government is proposing in Europe that Anonymity ends in the networks and transparency is imposed on algorithmsso that these digital entrepreneurs have responsibility for what is published on their platforms. “We are going to give that battle, we are giving it and I hope to count the support in Europe because that is where it must be residency,” he said, specifying that in Spain steps will also be taken about it.

He also recalled that to advance equality, the common sense of that time which some appeal. ” A common sense of which some speak that, according to Sánchez, “It makes no sense or acceptable”.

“Feminism only knows one direction: look and walk forward,” he said, after warning those who “want to delay the clock of history” that they will not move “or a millimeter.” Sánchez, who too has appealed to the “unity” of womenhe has reviewed the changes of society in terms of equality from the 50s to today. “This Spain takes sides against machismo so that shame changes the side. This Spain says that it is only yes and breaks glass roofs,” he said.

In addition, He has loaded against the right for “continuing to say no to the quotas” and put it “as opposed to meritocracy.” “When equal opportunities is guaranteed, it is when merit starts,” he said.

Finally, he recalled the different laws approved by the Government to advance equality and has assured that this is the most intelligent. “Perpetuating inequality costs more than 15% of GDP.” “Equality, diversity, adaptation to climate change are factors of growth, prosperity and justice and we will not take a step back, but continue taking steps forward,” he said.