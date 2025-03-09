The convulsive situation on the international board with the Ukraine War, Putin’s ambitions and Trump’s uncertain support make the European Union (EU) to consider drastic measures in its defense policy. This has been stated this Sunday Pedro Sánchez, who has asked that Europe rearms to avoid depending on others.

“Seen what has been seen, we better start depend a little more on ourselves And a little less than others, “said the president of the Government in an act of the party in Santiago de Compostela.

Sanchez explained that Spain, due to its geographical position, has some “Different needs” to those of east countries, but clarifies that “that does not mean that they are contradictory” or “that they are incompatible.”

“On the contrary, we all contribute, among all, to improve the security of Europe. And that It is the approach that Spain has to dowho is going to make Europe, “said Sánchez, who recalled that the EU faces challenges such as cybersecurity, climate change or” terrorist threat “from Sahel countries, with failed states,” which is a real threat. “

Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Sanchez recalled that this country “He never represented a problem for Russia”which leads Spain to be “on the side of the assaulted, not the aggressor”, in front of “some other countries that are.” The president has claimed “a fair and lasting peace, which is definitive” and “not reward the aggressor.” “Because if the aggressor is rewarded, we are paying future aggressions, as already happened in the past,” he said.

Sanchez says that Spain must be in the peace conversations “not as listeners, but to contribute from leadership.” “And that’s why I defend that Spain must defend Europe so that Europe can defend itself, “he said.” We all contribute, among all, to improve the security of Europe. And that is the approach that Spain has to do, which is going to make Europe, “he said.

According to the president, this position will have “greater legitimation” if not “The focus of the important” is lost, which is “growing, reindustrializing, creating employment and redistributing growth so that there is a social model,” which is what Putin does not want. “

Von der Leyen wants more

Precisely this Sunday, the president of the European Commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen, has raised The investment bar that EU countries must dedicate to their defense.

“The NATO secretary speaks beyond 3%,” said Von der Leyen, who recalled that “Some countries have already done their duties but others do not.”

The president of the Commission has insisted that to achieve those objectives, “nothing is out of the table. I am open to whatever is necessary“He said.

Von der Leyen did not rule out that other options that the member states can be explored, but insisted that their efforts will focus first on presenting the legislative proposal for this instrument and for the rest of the plan’s measures, with which Brussels hopes to mobilize until 800,000 million euros to boost the defense of the continent. “Now I focus on the legal proposal, which will be delicate enough,” said German politics.

Elon Musk wants the US out of NATO

In this context, the advisor to the US presidency, the magnate Elon Musk, has advocated to take out the United States from NATO and avoid “Pay for the defense of Europe.”

Musk has made this statement as usually, through a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter), which is his property. The billionaire has responded to a message that said “Let’s get out of NATO, now!”

Musk answered the message with a blunt “We really should” get out of NATO. “It makes no sense for the United States to pay the defense of Europe,” he argued.