Pedro Sánchez did not arrive as president, as he intended, to the congress of the European Socialist Party, a date marked in red in La Moncloa and Ferraz, but he did arrive with the investiture already in his pocket after the signing on Thursday of the agreement with Junts, the pact most difficult politician of all. The continuity of a socialist president has been a relief for European social democracy after the expansion of conservative governments in alliances that include the extreme right. The loss of power in Spain, the fourth economy in the euro zone and the fourth most populous country in the EU, would have been a catastrophe for the European socialists, who this week suffered an unforeseen blow with the resignation of António Costa. Portugal’s prime minister, in office since 2015, will be investigated by the Supreme Court in the context of a corruption scandal, and his fall makes Sánchez the social democratic prime minister or president — there are five in total, Germany, Denmark and Romania, apart from Spain and Portugal—with the longest mandate in Europe.

Sánchez has asked for “sanity and restraint” after a week of protests marked by violent episodes in front of the PSOE headquarters. At the closing of the congress of the European Socialist Party held in Malaga, the general secretary of the PSOE has urged Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party, which has called for demonstrations in all provincial capitals on Sunday, to “accept the result of the polls and the legitimacy of the progressive coalition government” that he will preside over after his inauguration, scheduled for next Wednesday and next Thursday. “I ask you to have the necessary courage to say no to the bear hug of the extreme right and to abandon the reactionary wave that is moving towards the abyss today,” the acting president stated.

About 250 people opposed to the amnesty of those accused of the process, that Junts and ERC demanded in exchange for making Sánchez’s re-election possible, have demonstrated outside the Palacio de Feria y Congresos amidst strong security measures. Santos Cerdán, secretary of Organization of the PSOE, blamed the former president of the Government José María Aznar for the harassment of socialist town houses: “We are very concerned about this climate that the right and extreme right is creating. I want to remember when it all started, after some statements by Aznar in which he said that everyone should do what they have to do to stop this Government. The words of some leaders are very dangerous and here Aznar has a lot of responsibility for what is happening.” “These days, the most nostalgic extreme right of that cruel Franco dictatorship exhibits symbols and proclamations of a dark past for Spain. A past that we thought had been overcome, whose echo resonates today with the complicity of the traditional right,” Sánchez said.

More information

“The Government is going to move forward with the support of 179 votes. And all of them are legitimate representatives of the popular will. With that strength and legitimacy that gives us the power to agree with everyone, we will govern for all Spaniards for four more years, with social advances, with coexistence and with institutional stability,” remarked the general secretary of the PSOE. Sánchez, who has also held the presidency of the Socialist International for a year, will have the support of the deputies of his coalition partner Sumar (31), ERC (7), Junts (7), EH Bildu (6), PNV (5), BNG (1) and Canarian Coalition (1). The favorable vote of this last party, which also voted in favor of the failed investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has allowed it to form a transversal bloc that includes center-right parties, which also includes the PNV against the failed investiture of the leader of the PP for not having more support than those of Vox and UPN.

Pedro Sánchez, during his speech at the Congress of the European Socialist Party. Paco Puentes

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. See also "If Mbappé stays? To 100%" Subscribe

“Spain will once again have a progressive coalition government for the coming years and this Government will have the leadership of the PSOE,” celebrated Sánchez, who before the closing of the social democratic conclave met with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz and the prime minister. Danish Mette Frederiksen and her counterparts Robert Abela (Malta) and Marcel Ciolacu (Romania).

“This victory is not exclusive to the Spanish socialists, it is a triumph and a hope for all progressives in Europe. On July 23, we were able to stop the reactionary wave in Spain against a disoriented right and in June we will put a stop to this wave by winning the European elections,” Sánchez added in an event attended by the third vice president Teresa Ribera and the ministers José Manuel Albares. , Luis Planas, Diana Morant and José Manuel Miñones. “Spain can only be governed if the country’s political pluralism is recognized. The PP can only agree with Vox. The PSOE is the only force that can reach an agreement with the rest of the political forces, except with Vox,” said Sánchez in an event that, despite the contained euphoria for having secured the investiture, has been marred by the absence of the prime minister of Portugal.

Sánchez, who since his arrival at La Moncloa in June 2018 forged an alliance with Costa in which the Iberian Peninsula became the bastion of European socialists, has conveyed “a hug on behalf of the European socialist family to a great companion and a great socialist.” Costa resigned on Tuesday “to preserve the dignity of democratic institutions” after the scandal that also affects his chief of staff and a businessman very close to him. “I am calm with the judgment of my conscience, not only with respect to illegal acts, but even reprehensible ones,” he alleged in his resignation.

The success of 23-J has meant that the leader of the PSOE, who has presided over the Socialist International for a year, has exported the motto of the socialists in the last general elections, “Forward”, to the entire social democratic family. “Forward Europe, forward socialism!” concluded Stefan Löfven, former Swedish Prime Minister and president of the European Socialist Party. Bella Ciao, the anthem of the members of the Italian resistance against the Nazis and fascists in World War II, reverberated while outside a handful of protesters continued their chants against Sánchez.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_