The President of the Government visits, together with other European leaders, the country of Zelenski to convey their support

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has arrived on Monday to surround with other European leaders the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, in full attack of the US president, Donald Trump, and after Washington and Moscow have begun to speak of peace without counting on Ukrainians or Europeans.

In a message on their social networks, the president of the Government has published a photograph at the train station of the Ukrainian capital with the mayor of the city. “Our commitment remains intact,” said Sánchez.

In Moncloa they understand that it is time to be with Zelenski and the Ukraine European, Ursula von der Leyen, and the rest of the commissioners, as well as the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

Sánchez wants to stage with it the support that Spain has provided to Ukraine in these three years at all levels and also reiterate its commitment to a fair and lasting peace that first takes into account kyiv’s wishes but without obviating Europe, also obviates Europe, whose security and values ​​are also at stake.