Thursday, April 21, 2022



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, arrived in kyiv this Thursday to hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, with a view to conveying Spain’s support and solidarity with this country in the face of the Russian invasion and its commitment to peace.

Along with the President of the Government, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, is also traveling. At the end of the meeting, the three leaders will make a joint appearance before the media, as reported by Moncloa, who has not given more details about the agenda of the visit.

Sánchez and Frederiksen arrived shortly after 8:30 a.m. Spanish time by train to kyiv, where they were received by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Olga Stefanishina. “I have just arrived in kyiv. Ukraine has the support, solidarity and commitment of Spain », the president wrote on his Twitter.

For her part, the Danish Prime Minister has expressed in a statement her admiration for Zelensky and the Ukrainians “for their courage” and for their defense of Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s “illegal war”. “The West is united in supporting the Ukrainian people,” she stressed.

Safety conditions for the trip



In this regard, the government spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez, has indicated this Thursday that the visit has taken place when it has been possible and when the security conditions so advised. Thus, she has indicated that Sánchez will visit “affected areas” without going into more details.

In addition, he has indicated in statements to TVE, collected by Europa Press, that the Government wanted to show support for the Ukrainian people and Zelenski with the physical presence of the president, “as other” leaders have done.

Likewise, when asked if Sánchez travels with any commitment to send more weapons or economic aid, Rodríguez stated that Spain will continue to send aid “as much as necessary”, although he has insisted on the importance of the common position of the countries of the EU.

Sánchez’s trip takes place a day after he visited the reception center for Ukrainian refugees in Malaga, an act during which he revealed that there are already 134,000 refugees who have arrived in Spain, of which 64,000 have received temporary protection.

In addition to his meeting with Zelenksi, which he himself announced after confirming that he was going to go to kyiv, it is to be hoped that the visit will serve to announce the reopening of the Spanish Embassy in Ukraine, after he revealed on Monday that this would happen in the next days.

The diplomatic legation was closed on February 25, one day after the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Vladimir Putin, after the departure of the ambassador, Silvia Cortés, along with the staff who were still in convoys in which some Spaniards were also evacuated. residents in the country.

Other leaders who have passed through kyiv



Sánchez and Frederiksen thus become the last European leaders to visit Zelensky in kyiv since the start of the conflict on February 24. The last to do so was the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, this Wednesday.

The first political leaders to go personally to kyiv were the leaders of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki; from Slovenia, Janez Jansa; and from the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala. On behalf of the EU institutions, before Michel, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, traveled first, and then that of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, and the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the Twenty-seven, Josep Borrell , who went together.

Already in April, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger, and the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, as well as the Presidents of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -Andrzej Duda, Alar Karis, Egils Levits- also traveled to the Ukrainian capital. and Gitanas Nauseda-, who went together, in addition to the British ‘premier’, Boris Johnson.