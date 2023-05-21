The Cantabrian Victoriano Sánchez Arminio, a historic ex-referee of international level and former president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) from 1993 to 2018, died this Sunday at the age of 80 due to lung cancer.

He made his debut as a referee in the 1976-77 season and was in the First Division for 13 seasons, in which he led 149 games. Later, he was president of the arbitration group for 25 years and a person of maximum confidence of the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), Ángel María Villar. He had previously been a member of the Arbitration Appointment Committee.

In recent months, his name had once again come to the fore as a result of the outbreak of the ‘Negreira case’, for which Barça allegedly paid more than seven million euros for obtaining arbitration reports from the former number two of Sánchez Arminio al in front of the referees. A matter currently being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

After Villar’s departure from the highest body of Spanish football in December 2017, when the Administrative Court of Sport dismissed him definitively from the position in which he was disqualified due to his involvement in the ‘Soule case’, Sánchez Arminio had to leave and was relieved by Carlos Velasco Carballo from Madrid, who was later replaced in turn by Luis Medina Cantalejo.

“A person has left who has helped us a lot to get to where we are, rest in peace, a hug and a kiss to the whole family,” stressed the current top leader of the arbitration body when the sad news of the death of one of the his predecessors and a key figure for the development and growth of referees in Spain.

Sánchez Arminio one of the most outstanding braids of his time, to the point that barely a year after making his debut in the elite he became an international referee and three years later he was named a FIFA referee. In 1986 he represented Spain in the World Cup in Mexico by federal election.

The circumstance occurs that the Cantabrian was charged in the investigation of the National Court to the former leadership of the FEF for the alleged diversion of funds of 7.9 million euros within the ‘Soule case’. However, he accepted his right not to testify before the judge a little over a month ago.