The PP, Vox and Esquerra Republicana (ERC) will take advantage of the Plenary of control of Congress this Wednesday to ask the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to detail what are the plans after the electoral debacle harvested by the PSOE in the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4.

Specifically, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, will ask Sánchez if he feels supported by the Spanish after those elections, in which the PSOE reaped the worst result in its history in this community and that, from the outset, have led to the resignation of the secretary general of the PSM, José Manuel Franco, and in the resignation of his candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, to collect his act of deputy.

“Does the Government consider itself backed by the Spaniards?”, Reads the question that Casado will address to the chief executive, before whom he will foreseeably ‘breastfeed’ for the victory of his candidate in Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

And the debate of the nation for when?



And it is also likely that Casado will reiterate the need to hold the Debate on the state of the Nation as soon as possible so that the Chief Executive is accountable for the pandemic, the unemployment figures, the “immoral use” of the institutions or the distribution of European funds. This general policy debate has not been held since 2015.

For his part, the ERC parliamentary spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, will summon the chief executive to define the plans he has for the remainder of the legislature, which the pro-independence party hopes will last.

Although it is a generic question, it is likely that Rufián will take the opportunity to find out what the forecasts are in relation to the Catalan political crisis and, particularly, in the activation of the dialogue table with Catalonia or the situation of the prisoners of the procés.

For his part, Abascal will focus on the Government’s relationship with his party and will ask Sánchez to specify which are the “red lines” that Vox has crossed, in reference to the statements that the president has been making during the Madrid electoral campaign , in which he came to be singled out as “a threat to democracy.”

After Sánchez, it will be the turn of the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, for whom the PP parliamentary spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, has registered the following question: “Does the first vice president consider that the Spanish deserve this chaos and misgovernment?”

Questions for the Vice President of United We Can



Again, the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Escudero, will repeat with the third vice president and Minister of Employment, Yolanda Díaz, whom he will ask to pronounce on whether he believes that the electoral results in the Community of Madrid endorse his program politician in the Ministry of Labor.

It is not surprising that the leader of the PP takes the opportunity to scrub Díaz, a possible future candidate of United We Can to the Presidency of the Government, the support harvested by his party in the Madrid electoral contest and the decision of its leader, Pablo Iglesias, to leave all your charges.

For Díaz, the secretary general of Vox in Congress, Macarena Olona, ​​has also reserved a question, in the same line as past plenary sessions. “How does the presence of the extreme left in the government benefit the labor market”, is the statement of the question.