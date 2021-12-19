Pedro Sánchez defended this Sunday the use of “common sense” in the open conflict in Catalonia over the linguistic immersion model in Catalan schools. “Language – he stressed – is a formidable vehicle for understanding and coexistence”, and the socialists are not going to move from that position because it is “the majority” in Catalan society.

The leader of the PSOE has closed in Barcelona the extraordinary congress of the PSC that has chosen Salvador Illa as the first secretary of the party and his predecessor, Miquel Iceta, as president. Until now, it had not spoken in the open debate after the court ruling that obliges Catalan educational centers to teach 25% of the subjects in Spanish, and although it has not gotten into the controversy over the execution of the judges’ ruling , has demanded that no new wounds are opened in Catalan society.

He has rejected “any type of harassment, wherever it comes from”, referring to the attacks received by the family of the minor from the Barcelona town of Canet de Mar who demanded teaching for their daughter with the canons set by the courts. He has also argued that the position of the PSC is that of “the majority of society.” That is, adapting a linguistic model approved 40 years ago to current circumstances, without dogmatism and without revenge.

Sánchez has anticipated that in the face of these criteria, “the exclusionists” of Catalonia, that is, the pro-independence forces, will say that the PSC “has lost its Catalan character”, while “the Spanish right” will denounce that “sanchismo has been put into the hands of of sovereignty ». But it is that that of the socialists, he pointed out, is the position of “common sense”, that of the “majority” of society in Catalonia, that of “coexistence.”

Citizen identities, he continued, “are not exclusive, they add up and multiply in a society. And in Catalonia, one can feel “Catalan and Spanish” without that feeling having to be a reason for confrontation. “It is not a question – he concluded – of sharing tiny sovereignties.”

The leader of the PSOE has also had a memory for the leader of the opposition, who has asked “a minimum of civility and good education” in the debate. Pablo Casado in the last session of control of the Government last Wednesday summoned him to “what the hell has to happen” in this country for the chief executive to assume political responsibilities.

He has once again complained about the “null” collaboration of the opposition to support “the advances” promoted by his government, whatever they may be. But it is not strange, he pointed out, because “the right always fails, and now more because it has the extreme right by its side.” Already in a condescending plan, he has asked “patience with them because they take this opposition badly.”