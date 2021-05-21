From next June 7 the doors of Spain will open wide for all people who are vaccinated, regardless of the country they come from. This was announced this Friday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during the presentation of the digital green certificate in Fitur, accompanied by Carolina Darias, Minister of Health.

This freedom of movement, currently non-existent, to enter Spanish territory It affects third countries considered unsafe, which are those that pose the greatest risktrusting that the vaccination requirement will suffice. For example, it is the case of the United States.

“All vaccinated people and their families are welcome, regardless of their place of origin”Sánchez pointed out.

British tourists and other third countries, from Monday

Although this full opening will not arrive for another two weeks, From this next Monday, May 24, both the United Kingdom and other third countries outside the European Union will be able to enter Spain, which from then on will be considered safe: “No entry requirements or controls.”

“From next monday, Spain will be delighted to welcome British tourists. They are welcome, without restrictions or sanitary requirements ”, confirmed Sánchez, a measure with which he expects that by the end of the year between 60% and 70% of the visits from outside will have recovered.

The ministerial order has already been published and on the list of safe third countries are: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Thailand, China, Rwanda, United Kingdom and Japan.

In the European Union the digital green certificate will be applied

Precisely these announcements have come in an act in which it was being treated mobility within the European Union for the coming months, something that will be reactivated with the Travel Safe platform and the digital green certificate, which can be launched as of July 1 and that it will allow millions of Spaniards to move around the EU, according to Darias.

Countries included in the green zone will not have to comply with entry requirements or submit PCR, while those who are in the amber or red zone will be able to enter with a PCR carried out in the country of origin from June 7 directly vaccinated.

“Tourism will once again be the reactor that drives recovery,” explained Sánchez. Regarding the certificate, he commented that “it brings stability and certainty to the sector”, since it will be free, universal, and issued by each country. “It is not a passport, it is not a travel document, it is not a requirement, but a mechanism that will facilitate the mobility, arrival and transit of travelers”, has added. It certifies that the person has been vaccinated, has a PCR or antigens or has recovered from the disease, and it is enough to pass the QR code through a reader.

On the other hand, the Travel Safe platform is a web page where entry restrictions can be consulted of each country or even autonomous community.