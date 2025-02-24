The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced Monday in his speech at the Support Summit to Ukraine that is held in kyiv that Spain will offer that country “a new military aid package worth 1,000 million euros” during the International Summit organized in kyiv to support Ukraine.

This was reported by Sánchez through a post in the Socia ‘X’ network: “Ukraine must win a fair and lasting peace. This depends the freedom, security and future of all Europeans. That is why I just announced in Kyiv that Spain will send a new military aid package worth 1,000 million euros to the Ukrainian people. Diplomacy alone will not suffice. We need to combine it with more strength and unity. “

The new military assistance package for this year is part of the Bilateral Security and Defense Agreement signed last May during the visit of the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski, to Spain and comes to join the 1,000 million already announced then.

On the other hand, Ione Belarra, leader of Podemos, has criticized in this same post the announcement of the new aid package: “A fair and lasting peace for Ukraine is built, in the first place, abandoned the consensus of war that the PSOE has been feeding for three years. Continue with the war escalation in this context of colonial cast of Ukraine between Putin and Trump already brushes the ridiculous, Mr. Sánchez. “

Von der Leyen announces 3.5 billion

On the other hand, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Monday in kyiv that Ukraine will receive a payment of 3.5 billion euros from the European Union in March.

“Europe is there to strengthen Ukraine in this critical period. I can announce that a new payment of 3.5 billion euros in favor of Ukraine will arrive in March,” he announced during the summit, in commemoration of the third anniversary of the outbreak of the war between the war between Ukraine and Russia.