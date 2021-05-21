The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, this Thursday at the presentation of the Spain 2050 project, at the Reina Sofía Museum. EUROPA PRESS / M.FERNÁNDEZ. POOL / Europa Press

The Government has included the United Kingdom and Japan in the list of countries and special regions whose residents are not affected by the temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the European Union through the external borders, as published this Friday in the State official newsletter (BOE). “They will be able to enter the country without sanitary controls upon arrival. Spain is delighted to welcome British tourists who want to come to our country ”, assured the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in the presentation of the EU-covid digital certificate in Fitur. A message that he has repeated in English so that, according to his words, it would reach the international press clearly and clearly.

More information

Spain justifies the decision to include the United Kingdom due to the number of “especially relevant” visitors it receives each year from the United Kingdom, “so many economic sectors need to adapt their capacities in advance of the changes that occur at borders”. In addition, as of June 7, the president has advanced that countries that are not on this list will be able to enter the country if they certify that they have received the complete schedule of one of the vaccines approved in the EU or by the World Organization of the Health.

In this way, Sánchez tries to boost tourism a little less than a month before the summer campaign begins, capital for the sector and for the economic reactivation to take shape. In fact, to consolidate this recovery, mobility within the EU will be normalized in part thanks to the new health passport. In addition, the EU countries that are on the green list will be able to enter without restrictions, while the rest will be able to do so with a PCR at origin or, as of June 7, with the vaccine. Thus, the aim is to make it easier for the other major outbound markets for travelers (Germany and France), which are not currently on the green list but hope they will be soon or, at least, can spend their holidays in Spain if they are. already immunized.

No restrictions with UK and Japan

By Monday the possibility of entry of British tourists is already a fact. The order will come into force on Monday and represents a new modification in the list of countries after Spain included Israel on May 11, since the country had registered a decrease in the numbers of infections and deaths after the drastic rebound in late January.

In this way, and with the incorporation of the United Kingdom and Japan, the list is now made up of Israel, Northern Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and China. Residents of the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions are also exempt from restrictions.