This will be the last weekend with mandatory use of a mask in public space in Spain. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Friday that the measure against the pandemic will decline on June 26, after its approval in an extraordinary Council of Ministers next Thursday. The announcement was made by Sánchez at the beginning of his speech at the closing of the annual sessions of the Círculo de Economía in Barcelona.

“We are getting closer to normal every day. We want the economy to recover and be a fair and lasting recovery ”, said the president in his speech at the meeting of the lobby (pressure group) economic. Spain thus follows the path set by states such as France, which since last Thursday no longer requires wearing a mask on the street. “This will be the last weekend with masks in the open air,” he added.

For Spaniards to walk with their faces uncovered, it is necessary to repeal article 6 of the Law 2/2021, of March 29, which establishes the mandatory nature of outdoor and indoor masks, regardless of the distance, until the pandemic ends. According to the jurists consulted, the Government will have to approve a royal decree that annuls the norm and that will require the endorsement of Congress within 30 days of its approval.

Although Sánchez has not detailed the conditions that will govern the new standard, the technicians of the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health had already prepared a document with the new recommendations, according to sources from the teams that have worked on the report. If the Government follows them, from the 26th it will be possible to go without a mask in outdoor spaces as long as the safety distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained with people outside the nearest social bubble, in streets where there are no crowds.

The voices that had been calling for the end of outdoor masks were growing. The measure, which in itself is of doubtful use when there are no people around, was increasingly answered as vaccination increases and it is verified that the accumulated incidence falls without stopping, even after lifting the alarm state and relaxing many restrictions social.

In the opinion of Antoni Trilla, professor of Preventive Medicine at the University of Barcelona, ​​”it is a good time to remove them as long as it is well explained”, given the epidemiological situation and high temperatures. “When you go outdoors more or less alone or walking in bubbles it can be removed, but in a tail, for example, it is better to put it on. It is also not advisable to stay in contact with other people for a long time [si no se lleva puesta]. Indoors it will be important to continue with them ”, he says.

Manuel Franco, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Public Health (Sespas), is of the same opinion as the professor, and believes that it will be a “social joy” to be able to dispense with this protection outdoors. “It is something that had to be done sooner or later and that is supported by increasing scientific evidence that indicates closed places as places with the highest risk of contagion,” he concludes.

There are also voices opposed to eliminating the mandatory nature of face masks. The vice president of the Board, Juan Marín, has indicated that the Andalusian Government “will continue to recommend the use of the mask until the health situation does not improve in absolute terms.” Although it was his party, Ciudadanos, who presented a proposal to make the mask no longer mandatory, Marín has considered that Pedro Sánchez’s announcement obeys a strategy to lessen opposition to pardons, reports Eva Saiz. Jesús Aguirre, Minister of Health of Andalusia, the community with the highest incidence of the pandemic, assured on Thursday in an interview in Canal Sur that he does not contemplate relaxing its use until mid-July or early August. “It is a debate that I do not like because we create a false expectation of relaxation. We don’t gain anything, just lower our guard, ”he said.

In this sense, Clara Prats, a researcher from the group of computational biology and complex systems at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), points out that although the probability of becoming infected when the distance is kept outdoors is “practically nil”, now it will be necessary to have Keep in mind that when we meet someone to talk or enter a closed place, you have to put it back on. “If they are mandatory at all times, it is something that is not necessary. From now on we will need mechanisms that guarantee that we carry it whenever it is recommended, ”says the researcher, who, however, is in favor of relaxing the norm.

In principle, repealing the mandatory nature of masks does not mean that each community cannot regulate their use and be more restrictive. The measures imposed for the entire country have always been minimal: regional governments have sometimes not been able to be more lax, but they have been more demanding. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, did not respond to journalists last Wednesday when asked about this possibility. “It will be done [eliminar la obligatoriedad] according to the legal framework and in coordination with the autonomous communities ”, he settled.

When the new rule comes into force, more than 13 months will have passed since masks were made mandatory in all public spaces. It was on May 21, 2020 when the rule to wear the mask whenever the safety distance could not be respected came into force. There was a rapid escalation in its implementation that happened since the beginning of the epidemic, when the health authorities, led by Fernando Simón, assured that its use in healthy people could even be counterproductive, to its total obligation, which was consumed in March 2021, when Congress approved extemporaneously that they had to be worn in any public space.

Everything changed on April 8, 2020, when the European Disease Control Center (ECDC) began recommending them as a “complementary measure”. Two days later, the Ministry of Health took note and also recommended its use in public transport and in places where there were crowds. But it was, at the time, a recommendation. On May 4, during the first state of alarm of this pandemic, the Government began to demand this protection in public transport.

The mask will remain mandatory, predictably, for months. But, if the recommendations of the health technicians and the communities are respected, only in closed spaces or streets with crowds.