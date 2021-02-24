The president, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Wednesday in Congress a package of 11,000 million euros for “companies, SMEs and self-employed workers” that, as he explained, will focus on the sectors of “tourism, hospitality and catering” . “We not only want to save companies, but to strengthen them,” said Sánchez.

“11,000 million euros to reinforce the solvency of their balance sheets, and that they can thus resume their activity, make the necessary investments and hire the workers they require to start the economic recovery with full powers,” explained the president.

The chief executive wanted to send a message of optimism about the future performance of the economy. “The economic recovery is a firm hope,” he said. And he stressed that his Government has already spent 20% of GDP on measures to support the sectors most affected by the pandemic, mostly for ERTEs and loans to companies. For weeks, however, there was a debate within the Executive about the need to offer direct aid, especially to the hotel industry. This sector and commerce had asked together last week 12,500 million. And this Wednesday in Congress the president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has demanded direct aid worth 50,000 million

However, the plans of the economic team are more aimed at reinforcing the solvency of companies than at giving direct aid, something they leave for the autonomous communities. For a couple of weeks and as this newspaper announced, the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, took a turn to try to face the problems of insolvencies that could be generated by the pandemic. And one of the legs is a fund to make cuts to the loans guaranteed by the ICO. This help will only be provided to companies that need it and are considered viable. And on the other leg official sources do not want to give explanations. According to other sources consulted, work is being done on a sort of recapitalization fund for smaller companies, since for large companies there is already a fund created with SEPI worth 10 billion euros.

Sánchez appears this Wednesday at his own request in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies to report on the state of alarm in force until May 9 and the measures taken to fight the pandemic. The Executive already made it clear on Tuesday that the possibility of lifting it two months earlier, on March 9, is not being considered – a request from several opposition groups that was included at the last minute in the decree to extend the state of alarm to change of his support -, because he considers that the circumstances do not advise it. Sánchez’s intervention is part of the commitments that the Government assumed to carry out this extension, which provide for his appearance every two months.