The Government will soon launch a Strategic Investment Committeea new body dedicated to accelerate large investments and business projects in Spainin an attempt to replicate the ‘single window’ provided by the different autonomies through the designation of “projects of strategic economic interest” to this type of investments.

This was announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, this Tuesday at the forum Spain Investors Daywhere he explained that this organization will be dedicated to identify needs in strategic areas, guide investment priorities towards those digitalization, innovation and green transition plans.

“The new committee will allow accelerate projects with the greatest impact and relevance for the economy and the territory,” declared Sánchez. The launch of this ‘business single window’ aims to satisfy the needs of investors, who demanded to streamline procedures and bureaucracy, which in the president’s opinion, “paralyzes or slows down important projects investment”.

The idea of ​​the Executive is that this committee focus on large investments that require rapid executionreplicating the strategy of other countries that thus encourage international investments. The body, proposed by the Moncloa Economic Office, would report directly to the Presidency of the Government.

“To become the best economy in the world again”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, inaugurated the business course with the intention to “return to being the best economy in the world in 2025”as stated, in relation to the title granted by The Economist with which the magazine highlighted the good performance of the country last year. “And we are going to work to make it so,” he said.

Sánchez, who boasted of the good performance shown by the major macroeconomic indicators, also reiterated his intention to achieve full employment at the end of the current legislature, in 2027. “We have more employment than ever, with a modernized productive fabric and with a temporary employment rate that is half that of 2018,” he explained.

In his speech, the socialist leader highlighted the “three pillars” with which he wants to develop his economic model, among which are the modernization of the productive fabric, the country’s financial situation and the opening of the foreign economy. Regarding the latter, he highlighted that “at a time when the world’s main economies are in retreat, Spain wants to open up to the world.”

The President of the Central Executive also highlighted the “extraordinary confidence” that investors show “in the potential of our economy”, something that would be placing the country “in the ‘top’ 10 in the world.” This, in his opinion, is possible due to several factors such as infrastructure, what he has classified as “clean and cheap energy”, the country’s security, the good performance of the economy or the ease of access to human capital.

“We want Spain to be a country for investors, but also a good country for all citizens. Because in the face of the financial crisis, creating wealth and sharing it are compatible, and they are two pedals of the same bicycle that takes us to a same horizon, the development of our societies”, he explained.