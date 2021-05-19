The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, together with the Secretary General of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, in Valencia. UGT / Europa Press

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Wednesday at the 43rd confederal congress of the UGT, which takes place in Valencia, that he will shortly launch a shock plan against youth unemployment to provide training and facilitate the hiring of more of a million young people in the next three years. The autonomous communities will manage 600 million of this plan for training contracts aimed at people under 30 years of age and also another 765 million will be allocated to “offer them a first professional experience, promote research or improve their training in future areas such as digitization, the green economy and the ecological transition ”.

Sánchez has also announced the renewal of the Youth Guarantee System, giving rise to the Youth Guarantee System Plus that will constitute a true plan of decent employment for young people and that will have the resources of the European Social Fund of about 3,000 million euros between the years 2021 and 2027.

Before hundreds of UGT delegates, Sánchez has defended that social dialogue has allowed the economic recession not to translate into job destruction. According to the president, there are now “only 200,000 fewer affiliated with Social Security than before the pandemic; and another half a million people are in some form of ERTE ”. And he has ensured that the way out of this crisis will be much faster than the previous one. If it took 12 years to get out of 2008, Moncloa expects to return to pre-pandemic rates in three years.

“It is a recovery process that is gaining pace; in fact, 380,000 workers at ERTE have been activated in the last 100 days ”, he stated, and the estimates of the European Commission, as just published, are that Spain will be the country with the highest growth this year and the next . Full-time equivalent employment will also increase by 4.5% this year and by the end of 2022 the level of GDP prior to the health crisis will have recovered. “We are going to complete in three years a recovery that took more than a decade in the financial crisis of 2008. It is the enormous difference between then and now ”, stressed the Prime Minister.

Of the repeal of the labor reform approved by the PP, which the unions demand and to which the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has committed, Sánchez has admitted that it is necessary to “repeal things that the PP Government approved” but there are many others that needs to be updated. “For me it is essential to institutionalize collective bargaining as a tool for the redistribution of wealth. But the left cannot just say that we are dismantling ”but we must also recognize other rights that are being questioned due to the digitization of the economy and work, Sánchez has defended.

The president has also rejected that there are losing and winning sectors in this crisis. “We cannot allow, for example, that there are winning sectors that pay millionaire salaries to their executives, who have not stopped growing and growing during the pandemic, and at the same time announce massive layoffs of their workers,” he declared in a veiled reference to cases such as CaixaBank.

In his address to the congress, the acting UGT secretary general, Pepe Álvarez, highlighted how the union has rowed in favor of dialogue and agreement to minimize the effect of the crisis on workers and, therefore, has vindicated before Sánchez and the second vice president and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño – also present in the union conclave -, the need to recover collective bargaining as an instrument for the redistribution of wealth. “We do not ask for anything that the French, Germans and Nordics do not have,” stressed Álvarez, who has urged the Government to undertake all the reforms that are necessary to give stability to employment.