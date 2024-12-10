Pedro Sánchez on the ‘Day of Remembrance and Tribute to all the victims of the military coup, the War and the Dictatorship’

He says that progress is being made “with a firm step” in the dissolution of the Franco Foundation

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that in 2025 the a hundred events under the motto “Spain in freedom” on the 50th anniversary of the death of the dictator Francisco Franco.

In an act in which he delivered certificates of reparation to 21 people as victims of the Franco dictatorship, he also indicated that a High Commissioner and a scientific committee of experts will be created to collaborate with all administrations in the celebration of these activities.

Sánchez explained that these activities aim to highlight the great transformation that Spain has experienced in this half century of democracy and pay tribute to all the people and “collectives” that made it possible.

To achieve this, more than a hundred «cultural activities, events of various kinds, in schools, streets, and museums» starting January 8.









Furthermore, the head of the Executive has celebrated the effects that the Democratic Memory Law is having since its approval two years ago, such as, for example, that we move forward “with a firm step” in the dissolution of the Francisco Franco Foundation.