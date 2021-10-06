COLPISA Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 3:43 PM



If this Tuesday he announced a voucher for rental assistance, this Wednesday Pedro Sánchez announced the launch of a cultural voucher of 400 euros for all young people. As confirmed by the President of the Government, they will receive it when they go from 17 to 18 years old. «In the budgets there will be a cultural bonus for young people. We will give them € 400 for the purchase of books, the consumption of any type of artistic or scenic activity ”, he assured.

The Prime Minister, who is in Slovenia at the summit between the European Union and the Balkan countries, added that “we must support a very important sector for our country, such as the chemical or the naval sector, all the professions that they have to do with the cinema are important ».

Sánchez has stressed that it is a direct help such as that already enjoyed by young people from other European countries such as France and Italy for the purchase of books or the consumption of any type of artistic and aesthetic activity, such as theater, cinema or dance.

In addition, the chief executive has considered that it is an “exciting measure” that is committed not only to young people but to an industry “so important” that it has suffered from the pandemic.