Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 4:37 p.m.



| Updated 4:56 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

This afternoon the President of the Government staged a new coup in terms of housing by announcing in the plenary session of the Senate the construction of 20,000 new homes for affordable rent on land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

Pedro Sánchez has added this measure to the mobilization of 50,000 apartments linked to Sareb and another 43,000 more dedicated to leasing, two initiatives carried out in the last ten days, to congratulate himself that his Executive will make available to citizens with more problems accessing to housing 183,000 properties for rent in the coming years, “115% more”, he has estimated, than what the PP governments did.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information