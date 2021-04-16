The Basque Government will announce this Friday the agreement on the first transfer package and the date on which the Mixed Commission that must ratify it will be held. Pedro Sánchez and Iñigo Urkullu, in their last meeting at Moncloa last January. / Efe

Iñigo Urkullu announced last Monday that at the end of this week he hoped to close an agreement with the central government on the first package of pending transfers and it will finally be like that. The Basque Executive will announce this afternoon an agreement with Pedro Sánchez’s cabinet to close four pending statutory transfers, including a historic claim from Basque institutions such as Prisons. In principle, Road Transport, ISSN Assignment and Coastal Management will also arrive. The fifth transfer that was included in this first block, the Minimum Vital Income, will be postponed due to differences in the negotiation.

The First Vice-Lehendakari, Josu Erkoreka, and the Minister of Public Governance and Self-Government, Olatz Garamendi, will offer a press conference in Lehendakaritza at 6:00 p.m. to announce the agreement and the date on which the Mixed Transfer Commission to be ratified will be held. the pact.