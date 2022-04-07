The Formula 1 World Championship is back on track for the third race of the season, the Australian Grand Prix, which regains its place on the calendar after the cancellation of the 2020 edition. Scuderia Ferrari arrives in Australia at the top of the Constructors’ classification after having collected 78 of the 88 maximum points available in the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, while Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz occupy the first two positions in the classification reserved for drivers.

The Albert Park circuit hosts the Australian Grand Prix for the twenty-seventh time – the twenty-fifth valid for the World Championship after the two non-championship races of 1953 and 1956 – and presents itself with several changes in its conformation. In curve 1, traditionally at risk of an accident, the roadway was widened by 2.5 meters to limit the ‘funnel’ effect that forced the cars to line up in the only possible trajectory. There is now room for two single-seaters. Turn 3, the scene of many overtaking, has also been widened by four meters, while 6 has been speeded up by around 70 km / h. Change more radical it concerns the chicane of turn 9/10 which is no longer there: the drivers will be able to push hard through turns 7 and 8, up to the “S” which marks the beginning of the third sector. Top speeds of over 330 km / h are expected and a double DRS zone has been inserted in sequence in this section to add to the two already present (on the main straight and between curves 2 and 3). The penultimate corner has also been widened, as has the pitlane – increased by over two meters – in which the wall is now in contact with the asphalt and is no longer separated from the track by a strip of grass. The new layout, much faster – times are estimated up to five seconds shorter – promises to propose values ​​on the field similar to those of the Jeddah Corniche where the direct rivals proved to be more competitive both in qualifying and in the race.

David SanchezHead of Vehicle concept of Scuderia Ferrari, presented the Melbourne stage as follows: “The Albert Park circuit, given the level of aerodynamic efficiency it requires, is very close to what can be called a medium-load track. It offers an interesting mix of slow and fast corners with fairly long straights and is a track that prefers good traction. The new layout, which is expected significantly faster, could lead to lowering the lap time by several seconds. Many curves, in fact, have been modified and made more open in the radius. We therefore expect the cars to be much faster on the way. Turns 1-2, 6-7 and 11-12 are medium-high speed and it will be very interesting to see how the new generation cars perform in these sections. Here, too, it is to be expected that tire management will be a key element for the outcome of the race. Finally, considering that the old asphalt was very bumpy, it will be important to check right from free practice the status of the porpoising phenomenon (the hopping when facing a straight at high speed, which made its appearance with the new 2022 cars) “.

Precisely with regard to porpoising, a problem that especially afflicts the Mercedes W13, David Sanchez praised the readiness of the Ferrari men in remedying this problem: “Right from the winter tests it was comforting to see how the track program was completed without any particular hitches. Although at first glance these cars may seem simple, they are extremely complex projects that have presented us with truly intriguing challenges. I would say that we were able to anticipate several of these with a decent result and that the team was able to react very quickly when it was faced with an unexpected event, as was the case with porpoising. The other aspect that struck me is how close the competitiveness values ​​are between us and our main opponent (Red Bull) despite two completely different cars developed starting from a white sheet “.