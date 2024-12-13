Sánchez and the crystal ball

There are no marked cards. There are the cards that have been drawn and those that are missing and those that are on the table. There is no crystal ball, there is legal logic. When you only have to say that the referees have a thing for you, you have few arguments left

I haven’t been to the Moncloa cup and I was invited. I look more and more like a royal, I decline. I swear I wasn’t catching flies but rather having a very interesting meal. Not having gone to the mantecados, I almost never have time to go to the mantecados, I didn’t start so that I wouldn’t have found out what has been cooked in the groups. That’s what it’s for, to talk and let it be known. It has always been like this. Why else invite the journalistic rabble to the palace couch? To give you the message, it has always been like this since the beginning of democratic times.

The president brushes against journalistic gossip by tradition and journalists accept the proximity of political gossip out of obligation. Total, the usual. What was not so usual was Sánchez’s painful complaint stating, in confidence but with publicity, that he believes that the opposition plays “with marked cards” because PP leaders affirm or foresee or announce things related to the judicial situation in their environment. nearest. It wouldn’t be a bad idea if it weren’t for the fact that there are several logical explanations for these statements by Miguel Ángel Rodríguez or Feijóo, but the one the president points out is not the most typical of Ockham’s razor, that is, it is not the simplest. In order to be able to intuit who is going to end up accused in this or that procedure, who is going to be called to testify, it may happen, of course, that someone from within tells you, but it can also happen that only from the objective analysis of reality You get reasons that allow you to affirm it. Does the PP have preferential information from within the judiciary or does it simply look and see what is impossible to cover up? I rather believe the latter.

It is not necessary to be undercover, be a TIA agent or have special powers to foresee the progress of any of the judicial cases that surround the president. What’s more, only if you have let yourself be carried away by the sea of ​​stories are you surprised that the things that happen happen. The judges’ marked letters are called the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Law and at this point I cannot tell you that I have seen anything else. So maybe what happens to the peperos is that they open their ears to anyone who wants to explain to them the real state of the judicial proceedings surrounding Sánchez. I myself don’t need any crystal ball to predict some things and thank goodness because the famous ball caught me in the middle of my race, too old for that game. If the president wants me to open the entrails of a bird to tell him his legal future, I can do it without having to deal with anyone. The rulers do not know what they would gain by removing the flattering submissives from their side and maintaining people capable of confronting them with reality. The truth is that they know it, but they don’t want it, why are we going to fool ourselves.

The strategy of total confrontation with the judges was not good. The strategy of absolute denial of any problem was not good: everything is fine. The strategy of casting suspicion on possible collusion between judges and the opposition is not a good one. They are neither good nor will they work. Reality will return again and again like the waves to the shore. You don’t need a crystal ball to see the problem of using public media for private uses. You don’t need a crystal ball to understand that there are not one judge, not two or three, who consider that the investigations into the president’s entourage should go to the end. We are talking about eight judges in the Begoña Case, four judges in the case of the musician brother, eight or more in the case of the Ábalos businesses. I already tell you that they neither stay at assembly meetings nor come at night to whisper in the horses’ ears to Ayuso’s and Feijóo’s aides. There are no marked cards, there is common sense. It is impossible to continue maintaining that there is no reason to investigate and no progressive would say that about the same facts regarding a conservative president.

Another thing is that this Michelangelo is a loudmouth soaked in provocation. The refrain of “pa’lante”, a small-town contraction, does not help maintain respect for the figure of Ayuso’s chief of staff. He is rude, he is inelegant, he is challenging and uninstitutional, but the effort to reveal it on the networks does not benefit him at all. From there to conclude that this MAR has privileged information goes a long way. They have it difficult, really. The way to obtain it would be for either the judges themselves to leave the mui for talks or meals or through the presidents of the TSJ or the press officers to obtain some procedural information about the development of the different procedures. Little more. I don’t see the AN judges or Puente or Moreno or Pedraz giving the report to MAR’s caspas. No, it’s not about that. The point is that there are tangible issues that any objective analyst is capable of seeing, while Sánchez’s envoys do everything possible to entangle and hide them. If you are in the thick of it, everything seems strange and very strange to you that the PP sees the future. If you have been following for some time what is happening in the AN, in the TS or in Badajoz, then nothing surprises you.

It is not MAR’s fault nor is there a conspiracy other than that, if you screw up, they will find it. There are no conspiracies or alliances or coups or pods. What there is is a series of judges investigating things that are not pretty at all, although they may not be criminal. On verra!, although since we’re not going to Notre Dame maybe we won’t see anything. Playing the victim doesn’t work either. If someone predicts a “judicial ordeal” you only need to have eyes on your face. I’m not saying I like it or dislike it, I’m telling you what there is. The rulers are not “harassed”, they are controlled by land, sea and air, typical of Western democracy.

I don’t have a crystal ball, but it is very likely that this front will become more complicated in the next two months. It does not respond to any conspiracy or a blow of togas or any such atrocity. Simply, the system analyzes issues that are not clear and that could violate legality, being certain at this point that they have violated any progressive ethics without the need to analyze further.



When all you have to do is say that the referees have a thing for you, you have few arguments left. The next thing is to cry because they have taken away your snack in the yard. That’s why it’s better not to go to canapés and mantecados, I tell you.

