The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, receives the President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric, this Friday at La Moncloa. Javier Lizón (EFE)

Pedro Sánchez has sought in recent years a greater influence of Spain in Latin America. He has traveled frequently to the continent, he has approached important leaders of the new Latin American left, such as Gustavo Petro and Gabriel Boric, but also the historical ones, such as Lula da Silva, and he also tried to be close to the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador, although later the relationship was complicated by his positions on the history of Spain and his tensions with the House of the King. The great coming-out of this connection strategy with Latin America comes precisely this Monday and Tuesday, with a European Union-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit in which Sánchez has been working for months to achieve great attendance. It was one of the central milestones of the Spanish presidency of the EU, although now it comes in the middle of the Spanish electoral campaign, and that complicates the focus.

In this context, one of those referents of the new Latin American left, Boric, has taken advantage of the trip to Europe for that summit to make a long stop in Spain with an official trip of three days with a first step in La Moncloa in which he has shown his great harmony with Sánchez on two fundamental issues: the fight against climate change and ecological transition policies and the unqualified condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine. On this last point there are divisions among Latin American leaders, and for example Lula, who was recently at La Moncloa, has a very different position from Sánchez and in fact offers himself as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, and believes that we must trying to understand Putin’s position. Boric, on the contrary, has shown resounding support for the European position of radical condemnation and support for Ukraine and that harmony with Sánchez has been very evident.

In an appearance without questions to avoid questions about national politics to the Spanish president in the middle of the electoral campaign, Sánchez and Boric have offered two very coincidental speeches. “We have shared common values ​​such as respect for democracy, an intransigible value [que no admite negociacion] of human rights, the defense of freedom, the aspiration of equality. International law is at risk from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We are separated by an ocean, but we have shared values. And the leadership of President Sánchez in this field is a great contribution”, Boric summarized.

Sánchez concluded: “We have dealt with the Russian imperialist drift. I want to thank President Boric for his commitment to peace, to freedom, to the defense of the principles of the United Nations. I want to thank you for your commitment to multilateralism. We must work to achieve peace in Ukraine. Spain and Chile share a vision of the conflict and we will work together to defend peace”.

Boric and Sánchez have also agreed on issues such as historical memory and its treatment. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the coup in Chile on September 11, 1973 in which General Augusto Pinochet led the Army to bomb the Palacio de la Moneda, still today the seat of Chilean political power, and overthrew the left-wing president Salvador Allende, who died that same day at the presidential headquarters. Boric brings the Chilean experience to Spain with the Museum of Memory and Human Rights, inaugurated in 2010, as an example for possible Spanish initiatives. “We must take care of democracy and respect human rights,” said Boric, who this Saturday will star in a tribute to Salvador Allende at the Casa de América that will include Joan Manuel Serrat, a revered singer-songwriter in Latin America and whose concerts were banned in Chile throughout the Pinochet dictatorship.

And the other big issue on which there was a lot of agreement is that of the ecological transition, in addition to the enthusiasm of both presidents because the signing of the update of the EU-Chile association agreement, the most advanced in all. The two governments have a very similar vision and believe that Europe and Latin America can help each other with joint projects to solve energy problems, in which countries like Chile have the raw materials and also the human capital trained in good universities and Europeans like Spain have leading companies, technology and financing to develop the projects. “Chile is a key country in the just energy transformation,” Boric stated. “We have lithium, we are going to produce green hydrogen, we have copper and we have good universities,” he concluded. “We have to work together on initiatives such as lithium, we are going to promote joint projects with a common interest. In addition, there are issues such as the deployment of green hydrogen that mutually reinforce Chile and Spain. From Europe we will want to reindustrialize ourselves within the framework of strategic autonomy and at the same time we see that Chile and Latin America are also doing it. There is a lot of interest from Spanish companies that are at the forefront in these matters”, added Sánchez. Boric also recalled that Spain helped Chile in the devastating fires of the southern summer, winter in Spain, and now the South American country is willing to offer the same help in the fires of the Spanish summer.

