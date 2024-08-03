Pedro Sánchez, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, on June 15. Denis Balibouse (REUTERS)

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal and the Netherlands have asked the Venezuelan authorities this Saturday “to make all the minutes public as soon as possible.” [de las mesas electorales] in order to guarantee the full transparency and integrity of the electoral process” that culminated in the presidential elections last Sunday. The leaders of the main EU countries did not take the step of recognizing the opposition candidate Edmundo González as the winner, as the US Administration has already done, and they limited themselves to stating that “the opposition indicates that it has collected and published more than 80% of the minutes that have been produced in each voting table”, so that “this verification is essential to recognize the will of the Venezuelan people”.

In the joint statement, released just after eleven o’clock at night (Spanish peninsular time), the European leaders expressed their “great concern about the situation in Venezuela” following the presidential elections and warned that “the rights of all Venezuelans, especially political leaders, must be respected during this process”; in reference to the standoff that Nicolás Maduro’s regime is maintaining in the streets with protesters who denounce electoral fraud. “We strongly condemn any arrest or threat against them,” they stressed, alluding to the possibility that Edmundo González himself, María Corina Machado and other opposition leaders could be arrested by the regime.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation with our partners and support democracy and peace for the Venezuelan people,” the joint statement concluded.

In addition to Pedro Sánchez, the declaration was signed by French President Emmanuel Macron; Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof; Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk; and Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

