Jose Mari Sánchez and Enrique Morcillo sealed the first Spanish victory in the Andalucía Bike Race in Cordoba. The podium was completed by Urs Huber and Simon Schneller, from Team Bulls, who hold the lead, and Jose Diasy Hans Becking, also from BUFF®ScottMTB.

In the women’s category the victory went to Janine Schneider and Hildegunn Hovdenakdel Tysk-Norge. The stage was marked by high temperatures for a route of 55 kilometers and some 1,600 meters of positive elevation gain.